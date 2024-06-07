NEWS ALERT - FEMA CORRECTION

CORRECTION

In an article, published in The Clinton Daily News, on Friday, June 7, 2024, it incorrectly mentioned that Custer County was one of the counties included in the current Disaster Recovery Program, in which FEMA has a Recovery Center currently located in Cordell. A News Release states that the Recovery Center is open to assist residents affected by the April 25-May 9 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding, continue recovery.

According to the press release residents and businesses in Carter, Craig, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Murray, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Washington and Washita counties can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations will be available to meet with visitors – no appointment is needed.

