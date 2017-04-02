Kathryn Gregory
A memorial service for Kathryn Kay Gregory, 68, of Arapaho, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Tabernacle Baptist Church.
There’s a saying about falconry being the “sport of kings” and while many people consider Jerel Collins noble in his own right, he has become consumed with the activity all the same.
Funeral services for Aurelia Littlebird-Blackbear, 69, of Watonga, will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Watonga Multi-purpose Center.
City of Clinton officials have no idea how much money will flow into city coffers as a result of Thursday’s announcement that e-commerce giant Amazon will begin collecting sales taxes on its retail
The 2017 Clinton wrestling season already features some impressive achievements with a record-breaking fourth straight district title, but the Reds have opportunities to bolster their strong year.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot for the Feb. 14 Annual School Election and the Special Custer County Sales Tax Election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb.
Clinton soccer is well-prepared for a rigorous 2017 season as some of its players began preparing back in November for a season filled with high expectations.
Five years in the making, Clinton’s new Redland Addition housing development that’s expected to bring 30 new homes to town appears on the threshold of becoming reality.
The two candidates for the open seat on the Clinton School Board, Kim Meacham and Kevin Wolters, met Wednesday for a question and answer forum held during a luncheon at the Frisco Center.
Arapaho-Butler basketball lost both its home games to Leedey Tuesday night as the girls’ team lost 56-40 and the boys’ lost their rematch to the Bison 63-42.
Lady Bison 56
SWOSU basketball continues its three-game road trip in Monticello, Ark., against Arkansas-Monticello Saturday before wrapping up the journey at Southern Nazarene.
Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.
An eight-day reign of terror for central and western Oklahoma residents ended shortly after 10 p.
