Carlisle reaches win 301 against CBA

Arapaho-Butler basketball won both its Coaches vs. Cancer games Saturday as the Lady Indians (5-15) beat Corn Bible Academy 42-26 and the Indians (17-5) earned head coach Jeff Carlisle win No. 301 with a 70-52 win.
Lady Indians 42
Lady Crusaders 26

Ramos giving Clinton basketball his best

Senior basketball player Tony Ramos is relishing his third and final varsity season playing for Red Tornado hoops.
Ramos played from his seventh grade season and earned a varsity spot in his sophomore year of high school. Although this year will be his last, Ramos said he’s enjoying the team and friendly environment they’ve created.

Wrestling holds lead, wins Hub City

Clinton Wrestling took a double-digit day one lead and held it through the rest of the rounds to win the Hub City Tournament for the first time in more than two decades Saturday in the Tornado Dome.

Joyce Dunn

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 4:00am Clinton Daily News

Joyce Elaine Dunn, of Pauls Valley, passed away January 27, 2017 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 91 years.

Lee Moseley

Tue, 01/31/2017 - 4:00am Clinton Daily News

Funeral services will be held for Lee Allen Moseley, 88, of Moorewood, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Moorewood Baptist Church.
He died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Enid.

Robert Cochran

Tue, 01/31/2017 - 4:00am Clinton Daily News

Graveside services for Robert Cochran Sr., 82, former Sentinel resident and now of Oklahoma City, will be held at 2 p.m. today at Sentinel Cemetery.

Pictured are (front row from left) Jeni, Jantz and Jaxson Baker, and Stephanie Whittington, and (back row) Jason, Terry and Cathy Baker, and Rick Whittington. In the inset are Terry and Cathy Baker.
Baker 50th wedding anniversary

Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.

Roy Dobbs retiring from First Church of God
Talented cast set for ‘Smoke’ show

Robert Cochran
Lee Moseley
Barney Brown
George Wilkinson

