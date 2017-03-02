Ranked Leedey halts Arapaho-Butler

Arapaho-Butler basketball lost both its home games to Leedey Tuesday night as the girls’ team lost 56-40 and the boys’ lost their rematch to the Bison 63-42.
Lady Bison 56
Lady Indians 40

Arapaho fire causes scare

Arapaho firemen, with help from their brethren in Clinton and Custer City, made quick work Wednesday night of a wind-blown blaze that could have threatened much of the west side of town.

Clinton senior Daniel Lopez (right) keeps his Altus opponent off his legs in the 182 matchup. Lopez ended up losing 6-4, but he managed to wrestle for all three periods earning just a simple decision.
Clinton drops tune-up dual to Altus

With four starters out, the Clinton wrestling team (12-3) fell to a second ranked 5A Altus squad 41-21 Tuesday at the Tornado Dome.

Clinton senior Daniel Lopez (right) keeps his Altus opponent off his legs in the 182 matchup. Lopez ended up losing 6-4, but he managed to wrestle for all three periods earning just a simple decision.

Ellie Knabe

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 4:00am Clinton Daily News

A memorial service for Ellie Knabe, 76, of Clinton, will be held at 4 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.
She died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Clinton.

Carol Allison

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 4:00am Clinton11

Funeral services for Carol Allison, 85, of Clinton, were held Monday at First United Methodist Church.
She died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Pages

Sports

Ranked Leedey halts Arapaho-Butler

Arapaho-Butler basketball lost both its home games to Leedey Tuesday night as the girls’ team lost 56-40 and the boys’ lost their rematch to the Bison 63-42.
Lady Bison 56

SWOSU continues road trip in Monticello
Clinton drops tune-up dual to Altus

Lifestyle

Pictured are (front row from left) Jeni, Jantz and Jaxson Baker, and Stephanie Whittington, and (back row) Jason, Terry and Cathy Baker, and Rick Whittington. In the inset are Terry and Cathy Baker.
Baker 50th wedding anniversary

Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.

Roy Dobbs retiring from First Church of God
Talented cast set for ‘Smoke’ show

Obituaries

Ellie Knabe

A memorial service for Ellie Knabe, 76, of Clinton, will be held at 4 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.
She died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Clinton.

Richard Holzhauer
Charles ‘Neil’ Sweeney
Carol Allison
Wanda Miles

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154