Snow guessed at four inches

Friday’s snowstorm that dumped four to six inches across most of Custer County apparently was more inconvenient than harmful. At least that was the way it appeared about 10 o’clock Friday morning, as the snow was still falling.

Wrestling wins one of two at Vinita

Clinton wrestling went on the road to face two top-tier 4A teams and came out with a win over No. 6 Catoosa 52-13 and a loss to No. 2 Vinita 43-27 Thursday at Vinita.
Head coach Shawn Finch said the team put up an impressive effort considering the long bus ride. Finch said Clinton just fared better in its matchups.

Clinton basketball loses Hub City openers

Clinton basketball dropped both its Hub City Classic openers, as the girls’ team (4-4) lost 41-30 to Millwood and the boys’ (3-5) lost 62-56 to Millwood Thursday night at the Tornado Dome.

Jet Kinder

Fri, 01/06/2017 - 4:00am Clinton Daily News

A memorial service will be held for Jet Kinder, 15, of Amarillo, Texas, and formally of Clinton, at 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of God in Clinton.

Arapaho-Butler splits Union City

Pictured are (front row from left) Jeni, Jantz and Jaxson Baker, and Stephanie Whittington, and (back row) Jason, Terry and Cathy Baker, and Rick Whittington. In the inset are Terry and Cathy Baker.
Baker 50th wedding anniversary

Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.

Roy Dobbs retiring from First Church of God
Talented cast set for ‘Smoke’ show

Jose Salinas-Gonzales Jr.

Funeral services for Jose Luis Salinas-Gonzales Jr., 43, of Elk City, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Indian Baptist Church in Elk City.

Holly Gates
Sharon Trowbridge

