Update to Fatality Accident 1-6-17
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, William K.
The two carjackers who stole a woman’s purse and automobile Sunday morning in Clinton are believed to have been escapees from the Oklahoma Juvenile Authority’s detention facility at Foss Lake, Clin
Friday’s snowstorm that dumped four to six inches across most of Custer County apparently was more inconvenient than harmful.
Clinton wrestling went on the road to face two top-tier 4A teams and came out with a win over No. 6 Catoosa 52-13 and a loss to No. 2 Vinita 43-27 Thursday at Vinita.
Clinton basketball dropped both its Hub City Classic openers, as the girls’ team (4-4) lost 41-30 to Millwood and the boys’ (3-5) lost 62-56 to Millwood Thursday night at the Tornado Dome.
An unexpected day off from school due to snow is welcomed by most students, although not necessarily by their parents.
One person died and another was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital after the stolen vehicle they were in struck a tree near S.
Headlines
- Carjackers were teen escapees
- Snow guessed at four inches
- School year unaffected by Friday cancellation
Sports
Funeral services for Jose Luis Salinas-Gonzales Jr., 43, of Elk City, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Indian Baptist Church in Elk City.
A memorial service will be held for Jet Kinder, 15, of Amarillo, Texas, and formally of Clinton, at 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of God in Clinton.
Arapaho-Butler girls’ basketball dropped to 3-8 after a 40-34 loss to Union City, while the boys’ team moved to 9-3 with a 61-34 win over the Tigers Tuesday night at home.
Elizabeth Uribe De Casas, 45, of Clinton, was transported to the local hospital following a two-pickup accident Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Broadway and S. Ninth Street.
Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.
An eight-day reign of terror for central and western Oklahoma residents ended shortly after 10 p.
