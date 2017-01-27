Indians win 15th, Lady Indians fall short

Arapaho-Butler boys’ basketball picked up a home win Tuesday night beating Sweetwater 57-45, while the girls’ team fell 29-27.
Indians 57
Bulldogs 45

Acosta contributes veteran savvy to district champs

Clinton senior wrestler Zach Acosta wrestled his way into a special group last week, as he helped the Reds to a record fourth straight district title.
Acosta said he’s been putting in extra work this season to try and prepare himself for a shot at State and Dual State.

Wrestling cruises past Warriors

ANADARKO – Class 4A No. 4 Clinton increased its dual win streak to four as the Reds earned six forfeits and 12 total wins in a 65-9 rout of the Anadarko Warriors Tuesday.

Pictured are (front row from left) Jeni, Jantz and Jaxson Baker, and Stephanie Whittington, and (back row) Jason, Terry and Cathy Baker, and Rick Whittington. In the inset are Terry and Cathy Baker.
Baker 50th wedding anniversary

Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.

Roy Dobbs retiring from First Church of God
Talented cast set for ‘Smoke’ show

Barney Brown

Funeral services for Barney Brown, 87, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church.

George Wilkinson
Letha Howlingcrane Wahnee
Voncella Mathis
Harold Griffith

