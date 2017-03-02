Headlines for Saturday, February 4, 2017
Headlines
- Locals praise Amazon move on sales tax
- Dates set for absentee, early voting
- Collins finds kinship with birds of prey
Custer County — and most of the state — is under a rare type of fire advisory issued by the National Interagency Fire Center.
The two candidates for the open seat on the Clinton School Board, Kim Meacham and Kevin Wolters, met Wednesday for a question and answer forum held during a luncheon at the Frisco Center.
A memorial service for Ellie Knabe, 76, of Clinton, will be held at 4 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.
She died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Clinton.
Arapaho-Butler basketball lost both its home games to Leedey Tuesday night as the girls’ team lost 56-40 and the boys’ lost their rematch to the Bison 63-42.
Lady Bison 56
SWOSU basketball continues its three-game road trip in Monticello, Ark., against Arkansas-Monticello Saturday before wrapping up the journey at Southern Nazarene.
Arapaho firemen, with help from their brethren in Clinton and Custer City, made quick work Wednesday night of a wind-blown blaze that could have threatened much of the west side of town.
Five years in the making, Clinton’s new Redland Addition housing development that’s expected to bring 30 new homes to town appears on the threshold of becoming reality.
- Builder gets financing for housing here
- Arapaho fire causes scare
- School Board hopefuls answer questions
With four starters out, the Clinton wrestling team (12-3) fell to a second ranked 5A Altus squad 41-21 Tuesday at the Tornado Dome.
AllianceHealth Clinton’s Dr. Zeeshan Khan, M.D., a Board Certified Cardiologist, will host a special “Lunch and Learn” conference at noon Thursday, Feb.
Funeral services for Carol Allison, 85, of Clinton, were held Monday at First United Methodist Church.
She died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.
Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.
An eight-day reign of terror for central and western Oklahoma residents ended shortly after 10 p.
