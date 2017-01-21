Basketball opens invitational with two wins
KIEFER – Clinton basketball opened the Dave Calvert Invitational with two quick wins as the girls rolled Foyil 57-40 and the boys dropped Kiefer 56-43 Thursday.
The fifth-ranked Clinton Reds’ wrestling team beat Woodward 46-18 and Elk City 62-15 to capture a school record fourth straight district title Thursday in the Tornado Dome.
The amount of money the City of Clinton had available from the sales tax to spend on General Fund items declined each year from Fiscal Year 2011-12 through the end of Fiscal Year 2015-16, figures f
Yesterday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States brought back good memories for a 1961 graduate of Clinton High School.
Headlines
- Council wants big turnout for money talk
- Nixon inaugural 48 years ago spurred Clintonite’s entrepreneurial spirit
Sports
Clinton resident Bryan Howard Baxter, 38, was transported by Air Evac to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m.
Organizers of the “Custer County Supports the Blue” (CCSB) initiative to equip county law enforcement with updated body armor are inviting the public to attend a planning meeting at 7 p.m.
A 33-30 halftime lead for SWOSU evaporated, as Southeastern Oklahoma State hit almost 80 percent of its free throws in the second half and outrebounded the Bulldogs 28-14 leading to a 75-62 Savage
Everybody involved agreed that Custer County got off easy during last weekend’s ice storm, with no major power outages reported.
Funeral services for Norma Lax, 80, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Arapaho.
SWOSU women’s basketball (10-5) rode Hayden Priddy’s 23 points and Hailey Tucker’s 20 points, 17 of which came in the second half, to beat Southeastern Oklahoma State (8-6) 87-79 Wednesday at the P
Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.
An eight-day reign of terror for central and western Oklahoma residents ended shortly after 10 p.
