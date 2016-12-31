Cowboys stomp Buffaloes

Oklahoma State (10-3) rolled up 527 yards and held Colorado (10-4) to just 318 yards on its way to a 38-8 blowout win over the Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl Thursday Night.
Mike Gundy picked up his seventh bowl win putting his postseason record at 7-4. He also owns five of the Cowboys’ eight double-digit winning seasons as well.

Dewey County sheriff honored by OSBI for heroism in shoot-out

Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander, who made the first contact with double-murder suspect Michael Vance the night Vance was killed on a Custer County road north of Butler, was honored recently by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for heroism.

Kay Richardson

Fri, 12/30/2016 - 4:00am Clinton Daily News

Funeral services for Kay (Travis) Richardson, 54, of Elk City and former Custer County resident, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Clinton’s First Christian Church.

Pages

Sports

Cowboys stomp Buffaloes

Oklahoma State (10-3) rolled up 527 yards and held Colorado (10-4) to just 318 yards on its way to a 38-8 blowout win over the Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl Thursday Night.

Statewide college football reaches double-digit wins milestone
Basketball gears up for tough stretch

Lifestyle

Pictured are (front row from left) Jeni, Jantz and Jaxson Baker, and Stephanie Whittington, and (back row) Jason, Terry and Cathy Baker, and Rick Whittington. In the inset are Terry and Cathy Baker.
Baker 50th wedding anniversary

Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.

Roy Dobbs retiring from First Church of God
Talented cast set for ‘Smoke’ show

Obituaries

Kay Richardson

Funeral services for Kay (Travis) Richardson, 54, of Elk City and former Custer County resident, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Clinton’s First Christian Church.

Archie Flaming
Gabriel Littlecalf
William “Junior” Kauk
Donna Ronan

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154