Collins finds kinship with birds of prey

There’s a saying about falconry being the “sport of kings” and while many people consider Jerel Collins noble in his own right, he has become consumed with the activity all the same.

CHS soccer ready to claim top spot

Clinton soccer is well-prepared for a rigorous 2017 season as some of its players began preparing back in November for a season filled with high expectations.

Borjas primed for strong finish

The 2017 Clinton wrestling season already features some impressive achievements with a  record-breaking fourth straight district title, but the Reds have opportunities to bolster their strong year.

Ranked Leedey halts Arapaho-Butler

Pictured are (front row from left) Jeni, Jantz and Jaxson Baker, and Stephanie Whittington, and (back row) Jason, Terry and Cathy Baker, and Rick Whittington. In the inset are Terry and Cathy Baker.
Baker 50th wedding anniversary

Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.

Roy Dobbs retiring from First Church of God
Talented cast set for ‘Smoke’ show

Aurelia Littlebird-Blackbear

Funeral services for Aurelia Littlebird-Blackbear, 69, of Watonga, will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Watonga Multi-purpose Center. 

Kathryn Gregory
Ellie Knabe
Richard Holzhauer
Charles ‘Neil’ Sweeney

