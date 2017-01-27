Saturday Headlines 1-28-17
Headlines
-Charge filed in stolen cattle case
-Even giving it away, pot remains illegal
-Flu not as prevalent currently within school
Sports
Sports
Clinton senior wrestler Zach Acosta wrestled his way into a special group last week, as he helped the Reds to a record fourth straight district title.
A man who pled guilty Wednesday in what was reported as an $8.2-million synthetic drug conspiracy was not from Dewey County, as one television station inferred, but from the town of Dewey, located
Arapaho-Butler boys’ basketball picked up a home win Tuesday night beating Sweetwater 57-45, while the girls’ team fell 29-27.
Indians 57
Bulldogs 45
One easy-sounding solution to the City of Clinton’s money shortfall would be using part of the $1.3 million sitting in the city’s Capital Improvement Fund.
Clinton High School’s Red Tornado Boy and Girl for January, are Ashlin Murray and Mitchell Hunter.
Ashlin Murray
Weatherford senior Lauren Slagell had a once-in-a-lifetime experience last week when she got to attend the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.
Clinton basketball lost both its games to Anadarko, as the Lady Reds lost 46-31 to the No. 7 Lady Warriors and the Reds dropped their game 68-37 to the No.
Ideas on subjects ranging from a proposed $6 monthly surcharge – or possibly even $9 – on city water bills to the safety of police officers working shifts short-handed were exchanged at Tuesday nig
Funeral services for Barney Brown, 87, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church.
ANADARKO – Class 4A No. 4 Clinton increased its dual win streak to four as the Reds earned six forfeits and 12 total wins in a 65-9 rout of the Anadarko Warriors Tuesday.
Custer County sheriff’s officers would like to know who shot 17 bullet holes into a generator and two into a water tower, both devices belonging to the Frontier Development Authority.
Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.
An eight-day reign of terror for central and western Oklahoma residents ended shortly after 10 p.
