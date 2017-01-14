Reds pin Eagles 10 times in win
Wrestling’s version of the “Custer County Conflict” turned up all Clinton, as the Reds recorded 10 pins in Thursday night’s 63-18 dual win over Weatherford at the Clinton High School Practice Gym.
Funeral services for Patricia Wilson, 82, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the New Hope Fellowship Church.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Clinton.
Anybody who’s been wanting to say something at a Clinton City Council meeting and hasn’t had the opportunity to do so might want to show up Tuesday night.
Funeral Services for Marguerite Elizabeth (Self) Heerwald, 99, Clinton resident, will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 16, 2017 in the Meacham Memorial Chapel in the First Baptist Church , offici
Some things are worth the wait. Just ask Leota Brown and her fiancé, Jerry Cook, who waited for each other for 60 years.
A shutout in the third quarter pushed the Lady Eagles over the Lady Reds (4-6) 58-29, while the Reds (3-8) couldn’t keep pace with the Eagles in the fourth falling 60-45 Thursday at the Tornado Dom
Funeral services for Patricia Meacham, 88, of H
Funeral services for Emery Kate Thompson, 1 year-old Clinton resident, will be held Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at 10 A.M.
Headlines
- City trims workforce; more coming
- Council agenda . . . what agenda?
- Childhood sweethearts meet again, rekindle old flame
Obituaries
Lady Reds senior guard Sierra Malone has been a huge piece in the Clinton girls’ basketball turnaround.
As lawyers continued Thursday prepping for a scheduled Feb.
Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.
An eight-day reign of terror for central and western Oklahoma residents ended shortly after 10 p.
