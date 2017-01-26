Barney Brown
Funeral services for Barney Brown, 87, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church.
Funeral services for Barney Brown, 87, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church.
ANADARKO – Class 4A No. 4 Clinton increased its dual win streak to four as the Reds earned six forfeits and 12 total wins in a 65-9 rout of the Anadarko Warriors Tuesday.
Custer County sheriff’s officers would like to know who shot 17 bullet holes into a generator and two into a water tower, both devices belonging to the Frontier Development Authority.
Weatherford senior Lauren Slagell had a once-in-a-lifetime experience last week when she got to attend the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.
Clinton basketball lost both its games to Anadarko, as the Lady Reds lost 46-31 to the No. 7 Lady Warriors and the Reds dropped their game 68-37 to the No.
Ideas on subjects ranging from a proposed $6 monthly surcharge – or possibly even $9 – on city water bills to the safety of police officers working shifts short-handed were exchanged at Tuesday nig
Bond has been set at $100,000 for a Weatherford ex-convict who allegedly stabbed another man five times less than two months after being released from prison.
Voncella Melzine Whiteley Mathis was born on March 9, 1932 in Wapanucka, Oklahoma to James Abner and Willie Raines Mathis and passed from this life on January 18, 2017 in Durant, Oklahoma at the ag
WEATHERFORD – Arapaho-Butler’s basketball teams ended the West Central Tournament this past Saturday as the boys moved to 14-5 and the girls fell to 4-13.
The cast list was announced recently for “South Pacific,” a major musical production opening at Southwest Playhouse Feb. 24.
Funeral services will be held for George Franklin Wilkinson, 93, formerly of Weatherford, at 10 a.m. Thursday in “The Chapel” of Lockstone Funeral Home.
He died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
ANADARKO – Class 4A No. 4 Clinton increased its dual win streak to four as the Reds earned six forfeits and 12 total wins in a 65-9 rout of the Anadarko Warriors Tuesday.
Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.
An eight-day reign of terror for central and western Oklahoma residents ended shortly after 10 p.
Funeral services for Barney Brown, 87, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church.
522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154