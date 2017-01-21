Reds set district title school record

The fifth-ranked Clinton Reds’ wrestling team beat Woodward 46-18 and Elk City 62-15 to capture a school record fourth straight district title Thursday in the Tornado Dome.
The win pushed the Reds to a perfect 3-0 in district and 10-2 in duals this season. It also qualified the team for dual state next month in Shawnee.

Basketball opens invitational with two wins

KIEFER – Clinton basketball opened the Dave Calvert Invitational with two quick wins as the girls rolled Foyil 57-40 and the boys dropped Kiefer 56-43 Thursday.
The wins earned both teams their fifth wins of the season. The girls are now 5-7, while the boys are 5-8.

Nixon inaugural 48 years ago spurred Clintonite’s entrepreneurial spirit

Yesterday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States brought back good memories for a 1961 graduate of Clinton High School.

Norma Lax

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 4:00am Clinton Daily News

Funeral services for Norma Lax, 80, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Arapaho.

Priddy, Tucker carry Lady ‘Dogs to win

Pictured are (front row from left) Jeni, Jantz and Jaxson Baker, and Stephanie Whittington, and (back row) Jason, Terry and Cathy Baker, and Rick Whittington. In the inset are Terry and Cathy Baker.
Baker 50th wedding anniversary

Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.

Roy Dobbs retiring from First Church of God
Talented cast set for ‘Smoke’ show

Ophelia Kitchens
C.C. Crispin
Paula Maloy
Sandra Littleman

