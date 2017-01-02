Road rage murder trial set for June 13
Although his attorneys apparently are still trying to get some of the 11 counts against him moved to another county, District Judge Doug Haught on Monday set accused road-rage killer Jeremy Doss Ha
Although his attorneys apparently are still trying to get some of the 11 counts against him moved to another county, District Judge Doug Haught on Monday set accused road-rage killer Jeremy Doss Ha
Joyce Elaine Dunn, of Pauls Valley, passed away January 27, 2017 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 91 years.
Arapaho-Butler basketball won both its Coaches vs. Cancer games Saturday as the Lady Indians (5-15) beat Corn Bible Academy 42-26 and the Indians (17-5) earned head coach Jeff Carlisle win No.
Senior basketball player Tony Ramos is relishing his third and final varsity season playing for Red Tornado hoops.
Custer County officials have begun their push for renewal of the county’s half-cent sales tax that will be voted on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Clinton schools have been recognized as “Certified Healthy” by state wellness agencies, including the Department of Health, for going above and beyond to create a healthy environment for students i
Debbie Ailanjian, of Cordell, has been chosen by the Mission House board as the facility’s new director.
Former sheriff Bruce Peoples wasn’t around to see it, but Custer County commissioners Monday approved the jail escape hatch he had wanted.
Funeral services will be held for Lee Allen Moseley, 88, of Moorewood, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Moorewood Baptist Church.
He died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Enid.
Clinton Wrestling took a double-digit day one lead and held it through the rest of the rounds to win the Hub City Tournament for the first time in more than two decades Saturday in the Tornado Dome
Graveside services for Robert Cochran Sr., 82, former Sentinel resident and now of Oklahoma City, will be held at 2 p.m. today at Sentinel Cemetery.
Arapaho-Butler basketball won both its Coaches vs. Cancer games Saturday as the Lady Indians (5-15) beat Corn Bible Academy 42-26 and the Indians (17-5) earned head coach Jeff Carlisle win No.
Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.
An eight-day reign of terror for central and western Oklahoma residents ended shortly after 10 p.
Joyce Elaine Dunn, of Pauls Valley, passed away January 27, 2017 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 91 years.
522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154