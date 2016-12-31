Statewide college football reaches double-digit wins milestone
For the first time since 2010, all three Division I Oklahoma universities managed to come away with at least 10 wins this college football season.
For the first time since 2010, all three Division I Oklahoma universities managed to come away with at least 10 wins this college football season.
Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander, who made the first contact with double-murder suspect Michael Vance the night Vance was killed on a Custer County road north of Butler, was honored recently by the
New and old houses will be discussed when the Clinton City Council meets Tuesday for its first session of 2017.
Oklahoma State (10-3) rolled up 527 yards and held Colorado (10-4) to just 318 yards on its way to a 38-8 blowout win over the Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl Thursday Night.
Headlines
- Offer made for 15 lots in Redland
- Dewey County sheriff honored by OSBI for heroism in shoot-out
- Top 10 news stories of 2016
Sports
No decisions have been made about possible charges in two fatal shootings earlier this month in Washita County, and none are expected for some time, District Attorney Angela Marsee said Thursday.
Clinton basketball returned to the courts Tuesday for the first time since both teams claimed consolation titles in Prague nearly two weeks ago.
Clinton Public Schools may have suffered a black eye when A-F report cards were handed down by the Oklahoma State Board of Education recently, but one place where it seems to be holding its own is
Three years removed from an underdog 45-31 win over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, the Oklahoma Sooners return to the Superdome to face the other Alabama power, Auburn.
Funeral services for Kay (Travis) Richardson, 54, of Elk City and former Custer County resident, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Clinton’s First Christian Church.
Beginning Jan. 11, a nine-week course will be offered at First Church of God to help Clintonites start the New Year off on the right foot.
Oklahoma State (10-3) rolled up 527 yards and held Colorado (10-4) to just 318 yards on its way to a 38-8 blowout win over the Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl Thursday Night.
Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.
An eight-day reign of terror for central and western Oklahoma residents ended shortly after 10 p.
Funeral services for Kay (Travis) Richardson, 54, of Elk City and former Custer County resident, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Clinton’s First Christian Church.
522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154