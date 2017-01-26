Wrestling cruises past Warriors

ANADARKO – Class 4A No. 4 Clinton increased its dual win streak to four as the Reds earned six forfeits and 12 total wins in a 65-9 rout of the Anadarko Warriors Tuesday.

CHS basketball stifled by highly-ranked Anadarko

Clinton basketball lost both its games to Anadarko, as the Lady Reds lost 46-31 to the No. 7 Lady Warriors and the Reds dropped their game 68-37 to the No. 10 Warriors Tuesday at the Tornado Dome.
Lady Warriors 46
Lady Reds 31

Citizens, officials swap ideas for two hours

Ideas on subjects ranging from a proposed $6 monthly surcharge – or possibly even $9 – on city water bills to the safety of police officers working shifts short-handed were exchanged at Tuesday night’s special City Council meeting called to inform the public of Clinton’s current financial straits.

Voncella Mathis

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 4:00am Clinton Daily News

Voncella Melzine Whiteley Mathis was born on March 9, 1932 in Wapanucka, Oklahoma to James Abner and Willie Raines Mathis and passed from this life on January 18, 2017 in Durant, Oklahoma at the ag

George Wilkinson

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 4:00am Clinton Daily News

Funeral services will be held for George Franklin Wilkinson, 93, formerly of Weatherford, at 10 a.m. Thursday in “The Chapel” of Lockstone Funeral Home.
He died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Arapaho-Butler finishes up West Central

Pictured are (front row from left) Jeni, Jantz and Jaxson Baker, and Stephanie Whittington, and (back row) Jason, Terry and Cathy Baker, and Rick Whittington. In the inset are Terry and Cathy Baker.
Baker 50th wedding anniversary

Terry and Cathy Baker, of Butler were recently honored with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Red River, N.M.

Roy Dobbs retiring from First Church of God
Talented cast set for ‘Smoke’ show

Barney Brown

Funeral services for Barney Brown, 87, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church.

George Wilkinson
Letha Howlingcrane Wahnee
Voncella Mathis
Harold Griffith

