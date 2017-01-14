Reds pin Eagles 10 times in win

Wrestling’s version of the “Custer County Conflict” turned up all Clinton, as the Reds recorded 10 pins in Thursday night’s 63-18 dual win over Weatherford at the Clinton High School Practice Gym.

Reds, Lady Reds stopped by Eagles

A shutout in the third quarter pushed the Lady Eagles over the Lady Reds (4-6) 58-29, while the Reds (3-8) couldn’t keep pace with the Eagles in the fourth falling 60-45 Thursday at the Tornado Dome.

Childhood sweethearts meet again, rekindle old flame

Some things are worth the wait. Just ask Leota Brown and her fiancé, Jerry Cook, who waited for each other for 60 years.
Sweethearts as teenagers, life intervened and took the couple in different directions. They married other people and raised families.

Patricia Wilson

Sat, 01/14/2017

Funeral services for Patricia Wilson, 82, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the New Hope Fellowship Church.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Clinton.

Marguerite Heerwald

Sat, 01/14/2017

Funeral Services for Marguerite Elizabeth (Self) Heerwald, 99, Clinton resident, will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 16, 2017 in the Meacham Memorial Chapel in the First Baptist Church , offici

