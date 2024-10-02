Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Here's your preview for Wednesday's paper

- Ideas talked about to help City Pound

- Library looks to offer diverse events through October

- CHS volleyball drops last regular season game

- Segal wins weekly football picks contest

- Notices of death and services of death for Darlene Pilgrim, Velta Mae Reggio, Maurine Gregg, and Linda Jo Regier

- INSERTS: Homeland

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com