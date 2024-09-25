Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- New soccer goals installed at Acme

- Program being embraced by Clinton Public Schools

- Stranger intervenes during alleged domestic assault

- Clinton softball falls to Alva in four innings

- Murray wins football picks contest

- Full obituary for Bobby Gene “Bob” Goss

- Notice of death and services of death for Barton R. Wherritt

- INSERTS: Atwoods

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com