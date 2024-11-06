Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Election results
- Two CPD officers become CLEET certified
- Kiwanis Club gears up for Pancake Day
- Custer County inmate accused of sexual assault
- Clinton senior looks to future with military
- Blackburn wins second football picks contest
- Full obituary for Glenna Rae Rose
- Notice of death for Robert Lee Mosby Sr.
- INSERTS: Atwoods, Homeland
- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more
