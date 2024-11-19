Main headlines for the Tuesday CDN

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper
- Dirickson appointed district judge
- Weather threat awakes Clintonites from slumber
- County leaders talk about missed storms
- Washington stu-co helps community
- Clinton dethrones state champs
- Clinton cheer takes part in state competition
- Full obituary for Laura Sue (Paxson) McCormick, Carol Josephine (Fonville) Walters, Melvin T. “Bo” Ray, Mary Jo Higgins, Jack Dewaine Postlewait
- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com