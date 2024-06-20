Main headlines for the Thursday edition

Here's your preview of Thursday's CDN

- Welcome softball fans!

- Motion stalls to repair Rt. 66 spots

- Clemency denied for Rojem

- Levitt concert set to feature Zydeco

- Filings remain same for council posts

- Visiting fans to experience hospitableness for tourney

- Bliss steps down as Clinton hoops coach

- Notice of death and services for Beverly Joyce

- 12U State Softball Tournament Bracket Inside

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

