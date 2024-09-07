Main headlines for the Saturday CDN

Saturday, September 7, 2024
Here's your preview of Saturday's paper
- Illegal grow facility seized east of town
- Clinton students to take part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
- Local option selected for Frisco Center furnishings
- Lady Reds softball falls to Kingfisher
- Red Tornadoes football team learns during open week
- Full obituary for Rodney Wayne Hanson
- INSERT: Save FSI Vericast
- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com