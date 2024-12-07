Main headlines for the Saturday CDN

Here's your preview of Saturday's paper

- Teacher of Year candidates named

- Berrong selected for Mayors Council

- ‘Hello, Dolly!’ cast list is announced

- CBA hoops wins first round games in tourney

- Clinton High Red Tornado hoops teams fall in Blanchard

- Full obituary for Elizabeth Ann Martinez, Janalee Stanley

- Notice of death and services of death for Janelle R. Parker, Timothy Gilley

- INSERTS: Save FSI

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com