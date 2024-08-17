Main headlines for the Saturday CDN

Saturday, August 17, 2024
Here's your preview of Saturday's paper
- Second park meeting is scheduled
- Tricycle transforms toddler
- Girl Scouts set up registration event
- Reserved seating for football to go on sale soon
- SWOSU raises money during auction
- Full obituary for Toni Larae Taylor
- Notices of death and services of death for Rosanna Jessepe, Daniel Lee Thompson, and Wanda Jean Rhoads
- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com