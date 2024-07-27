Main headines for Weekend edition

Here's your preview of The Weekend CDN

- SPECIAL SENIOR LIFESTYLES EDITION

- Area schools announce start dates, plans

- SWOSU students earn college degrees

- Suspect allegedly steals truck\

- Athletic physicals due now for fall seasons

- Bittle represents Corn Bible volleyball in All-State game

- Full obituary for Gary Andrew Westrick, Ray V. Schapansky, Raquel M. Ramirez

- Notice of death for Angela Johnson

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com