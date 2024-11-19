NEWS ALERT - Rep. Anthony Moore Selected Speaker Pro Tempore-Elect

Rep. Anthony Moore, of Clinton, has been selected as the Speaker Pro Tempore-Elect by the Oklahoma House Republican Caucus.

Speaker Pro Tempore serves as the chamber’s second highest officer and assists leadership in all facets of administering House business. Moore will also be available to serve as a voting member on all House committees.

Members of the 60th Legislature will be sworn into office 10 a.m. Wednesday and the House will formally vote Moore into the position Jan. 7.

