Clinton Winter Sports Stats Update Jan. 28, 2021

Clinton Boys Basketball Stat Leaders (12 Games)
BOLD denotes team leader
Caden Powell 15.1 points per game, 11.4 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game, 51.9-percent shooting
Atrel Bryson 13.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.6 SPG
(10 Games) Harrison Crumley 9.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.5 SPG
Jackson Crumley 9.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.7 SPG
(Five Games) Zade Cisneros 4.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG
(10 Games) Brenden Smith 2.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG
Nate Jones 4.0 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG
Grant Kauk 2.8 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 43.5-percent shooting from three
(Four Games) Javion Hill 2.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG
(Nine Games) Keison Sutton 1.2 PPG
Clinton Girls Basketball Stat Leaders (Eight Games)
Carmella Jefferson 12.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, 3.4 SPG, 35.6-percent shooting from three
(Five Games) Makia Lovelace 8.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.0 SPG
Alana Hester 5.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.5 SPG
Keona Ford 3.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.6 SPG
Kenzie Kauk 3.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.1 APG
Paige Lloyd 2.6 PPG, 1.6 RPG
(Six Games) RaRa Washington 1.7 PPG, 1.8 RPG
(Six Games) Tiela Johnson 1.3 PPG
Clinton Wrestling Wins Leaders (Two Tournaments, Two Duals)
138-pounder Aaron Seabolt 13-2
160-pounder Mason Taylor 12-4
120-pounder Christian Bermea 12-5
170-pounder Trey Bennett 11-2
113-pounder Colton Jackson 9-1
126-pounder Moses Hernandez 8-5
145-pounder Cain McDow 8-5
220-pounder Jamason Dodge 6-4
Heavyweight Ethan Maley 5-4
132-pounder Julian Pina 5-4
132-pounder Elijah Roque 4-1
160-pounder Utah Kennemer 3-1