Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Two Games)

Passing

Caden Powell 15-for-25 for 197 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, 13.13 yards per completion; 38 total plays responsible for, 220 total yards and two total touchdowns, 5.78 yards per play

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 19 rushes for 152 yards and 2 TDs; 8.0 yards per carry; 24 touches for 214 all-purpose yards, 3 TDs, 8.91 yards per touch

Tyson Miller 10-56-1 TD, 5.6 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 6-48, 8.0 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 5-26

Caden Powell 13-23 (sacks included)

Aaron Seabolt 3-23

Trey Bennett 4-14

Garrison Rhoads 2-5

Jordan Trout 1-3

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 16.5 points per game

Running Game Totals: 65 carries, 363 yards, 3 TDs; 5.58 team yards per carry; 181.5 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 90 plays, 560 yards, 5 TDs; 6.22 yards per play; 280 yards per game

Receiving

Antonio Ceniceros four catches for 86 yards and 1 touchdown, 21.5 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 3-43-1 TD

Zade Cisneros 3-31

Matt Zurline 3-23

Aaron Seabolt 1-6

Tyson Miller 2-(-2)

Defense

Layden Fuller 16 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Raynen Pleasant 15 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Atrel Bryson 14 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Javion Hill 13 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Caden Powell 10 tackles

Bradon Snider 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Zade Cisneros 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Aaron Seabolt 6 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries

Tyson Miller 5 tackles (one on special teams)

Tavious Jennings 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sacks 2 forced fumbles

Nate Jones 3 tackles, 1 interception (one on special teams)

Tason Turney 3 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Garrison Rhoads 2 tackles

Trey Bennett 2 tackles

Matt Zurline 2 tackles

Grady Gaunt 1 tackle

Jordan Trout 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery

Trey Newcomb 1 tackle

Montiel Crane 1 fumble recovery

Jordan Brown 1 fumble recovery

Clinton's defense: 17.5 points per game against

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 9 turnovers (1 interception, 8 fumble recoveries) in 2 games.

Kicking

Garrison Rhoads 2-for-2 on PATs

Jordan Brown 0-for-1 on field goals; 1-for-2 on PATs; 5 touchbacks

Punting

Zade Cisneros five punts for 173 yards; 34.6-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4-62; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Aaron Seabolt 3 returns for 52 yards

Nate Jones 1-12

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards