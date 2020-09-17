Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Two Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Passing
Caden Powell 15-for-25 for 197 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, 13.13 yards per completion; 38 total plays responsible for, 220 total yards and two total touchdowns, 5.78 yards per play
Rushing
Atrel Bryson 19 rushes for 152 yards and 2 TDs; 8.0 yards per carry; 24 touches for 214 all-purpose yards, 3 TDs, 8.91 yards per touch
Tyson Miller 10-56-1 TD, 5.6 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 6-48, 8.0 yards per carry
Raynen Pleasant 5-26
Caden Powell 13-23 (sacks included)
Aaron Seabolt 3-23
Trey Bennett 4-14
Garrison Rhoads 2-5
Jordan Trout 1-3
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 16.5 points per game
Running Game Totals: 65 carries, 363 yards, 3 TDs; 5.58 team yards per carry; 181.5 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 90 plays, 560 yards, 5 TDs; 6.22 yards per play; 280 yards per game
Receiving
Antonio Ceniceros four catches for 86 yards and 1 touchdown, 21.5 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 3-43-1 TD
Zade Cisneros 3-31
Matt Zurline 3-23
Aaron Seabolt 1-6
Tyson Miller 2-(-2)
Defense
Layden Fuller 16 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Raynen Pleasant 15 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Atrel Bryson 14 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Javion Hill 13 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Caden Powell 10 tackles
Bradon Snider 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Zade Cisneros 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Aaron Seabolt 6 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries
Tyson Miller 5 tackles (one on special teams)
Tavious Jennings 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sacks 2 forced fumbles
Nate Jones 3 tackles, 1 interception (one on special teams)
Tason Turney 3 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Garrison Rhoads 2 tackles
Trey Bennett 2 tackles
Matt Zurline 2 tackles
Grady Gaunt 1 tackle
Jordan Trout 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery
Trey Newcomb 1 tackle
Montiel Crane 1 fumble recovery
Jordan Brown 1 fumble recovery
Clinton's defense: 17.5 points per game against
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 9 turnovers (1 interception, 8 fumble recoveries) in 2 games.
Kicking
Garrison Rhoads 2-for-2 on PATs
Jordan Brown 0-for-1 on field goals; 1-for-2 on PATs; 5 touchbacks
Punting
Zade Cisneros five punts for 173 yards; 34.6-yard average
Atrel Bryson 4-62; 15.5-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Aaron Seabolt 3 returns for 52 yards
Nate Jones 1-12
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards