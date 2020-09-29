Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Three Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 22-for-36 for 410 yards, 6 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, 18.63 yards per completion; 51 total plays responsible for, 449 total yards and six total touchdowns, 8.80 yards per play

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 23 rushes for 204 yards and 2 TDs; 8.86 yards per carry; 29 touches for 308 all-purpose yards, 4 TDs, 10.62 yards per touch

Tyson Miller 15-88-1 TD, 5.86 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 9-62, 6.89 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 7-78, 11.14 yards per carry

Garrison Rhoads 9-56, 6.22 yards per carry

Caden Powell 15-39 (sacks included)

Trey Bennett 6-26-1 TD

Aaron Seabolt 3-23

Caleb Edwards 1-12

Jordan Trout 4-7

Cooper Sulley 1-(-2)

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 26.33 points per game

Running Game Totals: 95 carries, 606 yards, 4 TDs; 6.37 team yards per carry; 202 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 131 plays, 1,016 yards, 10 TDs; 7.75 yards per play; 338.67 yards per game

Receiving

Antonio Ceniceros six catches for 129 yards and 1 touchdown, 21.5 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 4-85-2 TDs, 21.25 yards per catch

Zade Cisneros 4-100-1 TD, 25 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 3-23

Javion Hill 2-32-1 TD, 16 yards per catch

Aaron Seabolt 2-30-1 TD, 15 yards per catch

Tyson Miller 2-(-2)

Defense

Atrel Bryson 25 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble

Javion Hill 23 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Layden Fuller 20 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Caden Powell 19 tackles

Raynen Pleasant 18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Aaron Seabolt 10 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries

Zade Cisneros 9 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Tason Turney 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks

Bradon Snider 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Tyson Miller 7 tackles (1 on special teams)

Trey Bennett 6 tackles (1 on special teams)

Nathan Jones 5 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 interception

Tavious Jennings 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Caleb Edwards 4 tackles

Nate Jones 4 tackles, 1 interception

Trey Newcomb 4 tackles

Jordan Trout 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Riley James 3 tackles

Kong Sumagang 3 tackles

Garrison Rhoads 2 tackles

Grady Gaunt 2 tackles

Matt Zurline 2 tackles

Cooper Sulley 2 tackles

Montiel Crane 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery

Ben Foster 1 tackle

Matt Nguyen 1 tackle

Christian Bermea 1 tackle

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle

Jordan Brown 1 fumble recovery

Points per game against (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 14.0

Defensive Totals: 163 plays, 808 yards, 6 TDs; 4.95 yards per play; 269.33 yards per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 13 turnovers (4 interceptions, 9 fumble recoveries) in 3 games.

Kicking

Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs

Jordan Brown 0-for-1 on field goals; 1-for-3 on PATs; 8 touchbacks

Punting

Zade Cisneros six punts for 188 yards; 31.3-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4-62; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Aaron Seabolt 3 returns for 52 yards

Nate Jones 2-79-1 TD

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards