Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Six Games)

Passing

Caden Powell 33-for-59 for 496 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, 15.03 yards per completion; 103 total plays responsible for, 628 total yards and 8 total touchdowns, 6.09 yards per play

Atrel Bryson 2-for-2 for 20 yards, 1 touchdown; 71 total touches for 623 all-purpose yards and 7 TDs, 8.77 yards per touch

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 61 rushes for 505 yards and 5 TDs, 8.27 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 36 rushes for 260 yards and 2 TDs, 7.67 yards per carry

Caden Powell 42 rushes for 112 yards and 1 TD (sacks included), 2.67 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 11 rushes for 102 yards, 9.9 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 22 rushes for 96 yards, 4.36 yards per carry

Garrison Rhoads 9 rushes for 56 yards, 6.22 yards per carry

Aaron Seabolt 5 rushes for 75 yards

Trey Bennett 9 rushes for 34 yards and 1 TD

Caleb Edwards 1 rush for 12 yards

Jordan Trout 4 rushes for 7 yards

Cooper Sulley 1 rush for -2 yards

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 20.1 points per game

Running Game Totals: 201 carries for 1,257 yards and 9 TDs, 6.25 team yards per carry; 209.5 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 262 plays for 1,717 yards and 16 TDs, 6.55 yards per play; 286.67 yards per game

Receiving

Antonio Ceniceros 10 catches for 153 yards and 1 TD, 15.3 yards per catch

Zade Cisneros 8 catches for 164 yards and 1 TD, 20.5 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 6 catches for 79 yards and 2 TDs, 21.25 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 4 catches for 37 yards

Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch

Aaron Seabolt 2 catches for 30 yards and 1 TD, 15 yards per catch

Caden Powell 2 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD

Tyson Miller 3 catches for -1 yard

Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards

Defense

Caden Powell 57 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Atrel Bryson 55 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles

Javion Hill 43 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries

Raynen Pleasant 36 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Layden Fuller 30 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Aaron Seabolt 28 tackles (1 on special teams), 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss

Tyson Miller 19 tackles (1 on special teams)

Zade Cisneros 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

Trey Bennett 14 tackles (1 on special teams)

Tason Turney 14 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Nate Jones 12 tackles (2 on special teams), 1 interception

Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Nathan Jones 8 tackles (4 on special teams), 1 interception

Tavious Jennings 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Caleb Edwards 6 tackles (1 on special teams)

Trey Newcomb 4 tackles

Ben Foster 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Jordan Trout 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Riley James 3 tackles

Kong Sumagang 3 tackles

Garrison Rhoads 2 tackles

Grady Gaunt 2 tackles

Matt Zurline 2 tackles

Cooper Sulley 2 tackles

Montiel Crane 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery

Matt Nguyen 1 tackle

Christian Bermea 1 tackle

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle

Jordan Brown 1 fumble recovery

Points Per Game Against: 13.3

Defensive Totals: 306 plays, 1,763 yards, 11 TDs; 5.7 yards per play; 293.8 yards per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 16 turnovers (6 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries) in 6 games.

Kicking

Jordan Brown 0-for-1 on field goals; 7-for-9 on PATs; 12 touchbacks

Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs

Punting

Zade Cisneros 19 punts for 620 yards; 32.6-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Nate Jones 3 returns for 114 yards and 1 touchdown

Aaron Seabolt 3 returns for 52 yards

Tyson Miller 1 return for 28 yards

Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards

Zade Cisneros 1 return for 1 yard

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards