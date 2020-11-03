Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Seven Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 34-for-65 for 501 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, 15.03 yards per completion; 118 total plays responsible for, 660 total yards and 9 total touchdowns, 5.59 yards per play

Atrel Bryson 2-for-2 for 20 yards, 1 touchdown; 86 total touches for 842 all-purpose yards and 10 TDs, 9.79 yards per touch

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 75 rushes for 719 yards and 7 TDs, 9.58 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 46 rushes for 336 yards and 3 TDs, 7.30 yards per carry

Caden Powell 53 rushes for 159 yards and 2 TDs (sacks included), 3.0 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 23 rushes for 107 yards, 4.36 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 12 rushes for 103 yards, 8.58 yards per carry

Aaron Seabolt 5 rushes for 75 yards; 15 yards per carry

Garrison Rhoads 9 rushes for 56 yards, 6.22 yards per carry

Trey Bennett 9 rushes for 34 yards and 1 TD

Caleb Edwards 1 rush for 12 yards

Jordan Trout 4 rushes for 7 yards

Zade Cisneros 1 rush for 0 yards

Cooper Sulley 1 rush for -2 yards

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 22.3 points per game

Running Game Totals: 239 carries for 1,606 yards and 14 TDs, 6.72 team yards per carry; 229.42 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 306 plays for 2,127 yards and 21 TDs, 6.95 yards per play; 303.85 yards per game

Receiving

Antonio Ceniceros 10 catches for 153 yards and 1 TD, 15.3 yards per catch

Zade Cisneros 8 catches for 164 yards and 1 TD, 20.5 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 7 catches for 84 yards and 2 TDs, 12 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 4 catches for 37 yards

Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch

Aaron Seabolt 2 catches for 30 yards and 1 TD, 15 yards per catch

Caden Powell 2 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD

Tyson Miller 3 catches for -1 yard

Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards

Defense

Caden Powell 71 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Atrel Bryson 60 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles

Javion Hill 52 tackles (2 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Raynen Pleasant 46 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Layden Fuller 33 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Aaron Seabolt 33 tackles (1 on special teams), 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss

Zade Cisneros 24 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

Trey Bennett 22 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble

Tyson Miller 21 tackles (2 on special teams)

Tason Turney 20 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Nate Jones 17 tackles (2 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception

Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Caleb Edwards 10 tackles (2 on special teams)

Nathan Jones 9 tackles (4 on special teams), 1 interception

Tavious Jennings 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Ben Foster 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Trey Newcomb 4 tackles

Matt Zurline 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Jordan Trout 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Riley James 3 tackles

Kong Sumagang 3 tackles

Garrison Rhoads 3 tackles

Grady Gaunt 2 tackles

Cooper Sulley 2 tackles

Montiel Crane 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Nicholas O'Neale 1 tackle (1 on special teams)

Matt Nguyen 1 tackle

Christian Bermea 1 tackle

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle

Jordan Brown 1 fumble recovery

Points Per Game Against: 12.4

Defensive Totals: 366 plays, 2,077 yards, 12 TDs; 5.7 yards per play; 296.7 yards per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 16 turnovers (6 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries) in 7 games.

Kicking

Jordan Brown 0-for-2 on field goals; 12-for-14 on PATs; 16 touchbacks

Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs

Punting

Zade Cisneros 24 punts for 796 yards; 33.1-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Nate Jones 3 returns for 114 yards and 1 touchdown

Aaron Seabolt 3 returns for 52 yards

Tyson Miller 1 return for 28 yards

Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards

Zade Cisneros 2 returns for 4 yards

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards

Aaron Seabolt 1 return for 3 yards