Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Seven Games)

Passing
Caden Powell 34-for-65 for 501 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, 15.03 yards per completion; 118 total plays responsible for, 660 total yards and 9 total touchdowns, 5.59 yards per play
Atrel Bryson 2-for-2 for 20 yards, 1 touchdown; 86 total touches for 842 all-purpose yards and 10 TDs, 9.79 yards per touch
Rushing
Atrel Bryson 75 rushes for 719 yards and 7 TDs, 9.58 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 46 rushes for 336 yards and 3 TDs, 7.30 yards per carry
Caden Powell 53 rushes for 159 yards and 2 TDs (sacks included), 3.0 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 23 rushes for 107 yards, 4.36 yards per carry
Raynen Pleasant 12 rushes for 103 yards, 8.58 yards per carry
Aaron Seabolt 5 rushes for 75 yards; 15 yards per carry
Garrison Rhoads 9 rushes for 56 yards, 6.22 yards per carry
Trey Bennett 9 rushes for 34 yards and 1 TD
Caleb Edwards 1 rush for 12 yards
Jordan Trout 4 rushes for 7 yards
Zade Cisneros 1 rush for 0 yards
Cooper Sulley 1 rush for -2 yards
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 22.3 points per game
Running Game Totals: 239 carries for 1,606 yards and 14 TDs, 6.72 team yards per carry; 229.42 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 306 plays for 2,127 yards and 21 TDs, 6.95 yards per play; 303.85 yards per game
Receiving
Antonio Ceniceros 10 catches for 153 yards and 1 TD, 15.3 yards per catch
Zade Cisneros 8 catches for 164 yards and 1 TD, 20.5 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 7 catches for 84 yards and 2 TDs, 12 yards per catch
Matt Zurline 4 catches for 37 yards
Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch
Aaron Seabolt 2 catches for 30 yards and 1 TD, 15 yards per catch
Caden Powell 2 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD
Tyson Miller 3 catches for -1 yard
Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards
Defense
Caden Powell 71 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Atrel Bryson 60 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles
Javion Hill 52 tackles (2 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Raynen Pleasant 46 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Layden Fuller 33 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Aaron Seabolt 33 tackles (1 on special teams), 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss
Zade Cisneros 24 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Trey Bennett 22 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble
Tyson Miller 21 tackles (2 on special teams)
Tason Turney 20 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks
Nate Jones 17 tackles (2 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception
Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Caleb Edwards 10 tackles (2 on special teams)
Nathan Jones 9 tackles (4 on special teams), 1 interception
Tavious Jennings 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles
Ben Foster 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Trey Newcomb 4 tackles
Matt Zurline 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Jordan Trout 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Riley James 3 tackles
Kong Sumagang 3 tackles
Garrison Rhoads 3 tackles
Grady Gaunt 2 tackles
Cooper Sulley 2 tackles
Montiel Crane 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Nicholas O'Neale 1 tackle (1 on special teams)
Matt Nguyen 1 tackle
Christian Bermea 1 tackle
Andrew Sewell 1 tackle
Jordan Brown 1 fumble recovery
Points Per Game Against: 12.4
Defensive Totals: 366 plays, 2,077 yards, 12 TDs; 5.7 yards per play; 296.7 yards per game
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 16 turnovers (6 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries) in 7 games.
Kicking
Jordan Brown 0-for-2 on field goals; 12-for-14 on PATs; 16 touchbacks
Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs
Punting
Zade Cisneros 24 punts for 796 yards; 33.1-yard average
Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Nate Jones 3 returns for 114 yards and 1 touchdown
Aaron Seabolt 3 returns for 52 yards
Tyson Miller 1 return for 28 yards
Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards
Zade Cisneros 2 returns for 4 yards
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards
Aaron Seabolt 1 return for 3 yards