Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Nine Games, Playoffs Included)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

(8 Games Played) Caden Powell 42-for-77 for 657 yards, 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, 15.64 yards per completion; 135 total plays responsible for, 865 total yards and 12 total touchdowns, 6.40 yards per play

Atrel Bryson 4-for-5 for 66 yards, 1 touchdown; 104 total touches for 1,151 all-purpose yards and 13 TDs, 11.06 yards per touch

Zade Cisneros 3-for-6 for 61 yards

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 88 rushes for 942 yards and 9 TDs, 10.7 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 54 rushes for 356 yards and 4 TDs, 6.59 yards per carry

(8 Games Played) Caden Powell 56 rushes for 188 yards and 3 TDs (sacks included), 3.35 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 30 rushes for 137 yards, 4.57 yards per carry

Aaron Seabolt 6 rushes for 125 yards; 20.83 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 16 rushes for 120 yards, 7.5 yards per carry

Garrison Rhoads 13 rushes for 82 yards, 6.31 yards per carry

(7 Games Played) Trey Bennett 10 rushes for 35 yards and 1 TD

Zade Cisneros 7 rush for 22 yards and 2 TDs

Caleb Edwards 2 rushes for 17 yards

Jordan Trout 5 rushes for 7 yards

Cooper Sulley 2 rushes for -2 yards

Receiving

Zade Cisneros 13 catches for 236 yards and 2 TDs, 18.15 yards per catch

Antonio Ceniceros 10 catches for 153 yards and 1 TD, 15.3 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 8 catches for 123 yards and 3 TDs, 15.375 yards per catch

Aaron Seabolt 3 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD, 22 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 5 catches for 57 yards

Jeremiah Barker 3 catches for 51 yards

Tyson Miller 4 catches for 32 yards

Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch

(8 Games Played) Caden Powell 2 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD

(7 Games Played) Trey Bennett 1 catch for 10 yards

Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 23.7 points per game

Running Game Totals: 289 carries for 2,029 yards and 19 TDs, 7.02 team yards per carry; 225.44 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 377 plays for 2,813 yards and 28 TDs, 7.10 yards per play; 312.55 yards per game

Defense

Atrel Bryson 81 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

(8 Games Played) Caden Powell 77 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Javion Hill 65 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Raynen Pleasant 57 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Aaron Seabolt 38 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss

Layden Fuller 37 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Zade Cisneros 32 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

(7 Games Played) Trey Bennett 30 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble

Tason Turney 22 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Tyson Miller 22 tackles (2 on special teams)

Nate Jones 22 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception

Caleb Edwards 15 tackles (2 on special teams)

Nathan Jones 12 tackles (5 on special teams), 1 interception

Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Ben Foster 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Tavious Jennings 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Trey Newcomb 8 tackles (1 on special teams)

Garrison Rhoads 6 tackles

Montiel Crane 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Jordan Trout 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Matt Zurline 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Riley James 3 tackles

Kong Sumagang 3 tackles

Antonio Ceniceros 3 tackles

Grady Gaunt 2 tackles

Cooper Sulley 2 tackles

Brit Graves 2 tackles

Jordan Brown 2 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 fumble recovery

Matt Nguyen 2 tackles

Nicholas O'Neale 1 tackle (1 on special teams)

Christian Bermea 1 tackle

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle

Vincent Jenkins 1 tackle

Points Per Game Against: 13.7

Defensive Totals: 494 plays, 2,700 yards, 17 TDs; 5.5 yards per play; 300 yards per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 20 turnovers (9 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) in 9 games.

Kicking

Jordan Brown 1-for-3 on field goals; 16-for-20 on PATs; 20 touchbacks

Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs

Punting

Zade Cisneros 32 punts for 1,001 yards; 32.2-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Nate Jones 3 returns for 114 yards and 1 touchdown

Aaron Seabolt 4 returns for 69 yards

Garrison Rhoads 1 return for 30 yards

Tyson Miller 1 return for 28 yards

Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards

Zade Cisneros 2 returns for 4 yards

Antonio Ceniceros 1 return for 4 yards

Atrel Bryson 1 return for 1 yard

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards

Aaron Seabolt 2 returns for 2 yards