Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Nine Games, Playoffs Included)

Passing
(8 Games Played) Caden Powell 42-for-77 for 657 yards, 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, 15.64 yards per completion; 135 total plays responsible for, 865 total yards and 12 total touchdowns, 6.40 yards per play
Atrel Bryson 4-for-5 for 66 yards, 1 touchdown; 104 total touches for 1,151 all-purpose yards and 13 TDs, 11.06 yards per touch
Zade Cisneros 3-for-6 for 61 yards
Rushing
Atrel Bryson 88 rushes for 942 yards and 9 TDs, 10.7 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 54 rushes for 356 yards and 4 TDs, 6.59 yards per carry
(8 Games Played) Caden Powell 56 rushes for 188 yards and 3 TDs (sacks included), 3.35 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 30 rushes for 137 yards, 4.57 yards per carry
Aaron Seabolt 6 rushes for 125 yards; 20.83 yards per carry
Raynen Pleasant 16 rushes for 120 yards, 7.5 yards per carry
Garrison Rhoads 13 rushes for 82 yards, 6.31 yards per carry
(7 Games Played) Trey Bennett 10 rushes for 35 yards and 1 TD
Zade Cisneros 7 rush for 22 yards and 2 TDs
Caleb Edwards 2 rushes for 17 yards
Jordan Trout 5 rushes for 7 yards
Cooper Sulley 2 rushes for -2 yards
Receiving
Zade Cisneros 13 catches for 236 yards and 2 TDs, 18.15 yards per catch
Antonio Ceniceros 10 catches for 153 yards and 1 TD, 15.3 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 8 catches for 123 yards and 3 TDs, 15.375 yards per catch
Aaron Seabolt 3 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD, 22 yards per catch
Matt Zurline 5 catches for 57 yards
Jeremiah Barker 3 catches for 51 yards
Tyson Miller 4 catches for 32 yards
Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch
(8 Games Played) Caden Powell 2 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD
(7 Games Played) Trey Bennett 1 catch for 10 yards
Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 23.7 points per game
Running Game Totals: 289 carries for 2,029 yards and 19 TDs, 7.02 team yards per carry; 225.44 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 377 plays for 2,813 yards and 28 TDs, 7.10 yards per play; 312.55 yards per game
Defense
Atrel Bryson 81 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
(8 Games Played) Caden Powell 77 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Javion Hill 65 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Raynen Pleasant 57 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Aaron Seabolt 38 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss
Layden Fuller 37 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Zade Cisneros 32 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles
(7 Games Played) Trey Bennett 30 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble
Tason Turney 22 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks
Tyson Miller 22 tackles (2 on special teams)
Nate Jones 22 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception
Caleb Edwards 15 tackles (2 on special teams)
Nathan Jones 12 tackles (5 on special teams), 1 interception
Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Ben Foster 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Tavious Jennings 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
Trey Newcomb 8 tackles (1 on special teams)
Garrison Rhoads 6 tackles
Montiel Crane 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Jordan Trout 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Matt Zurline 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Riley James 3 tackles
Kong Sumagang 3 tackles
Antonio Ceniceros 3 tackles
Grady Gaunt 2 tackles
Cooper Sulley 2 tackles
Brit Graves 2 tackles
Jordan Brown 2 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 fumble recovery
Matt Nguyen 2 tackles
Nicholas O'Neale 1 tackle (1 on special teams)
Christian Bermea 1 tackle
Andrew Sewell 1 tackle
Vincent Jenkins 1 tackle
Points Per Game Against: 13.7
Defensive Totals: 494 plays, 2,700 yards, 17 TDs; 5.5 yards per play; 300 yards per game
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 20 turnovers (9 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) in 9 games.
Kicking
Jordan Brown 1-for-3 on field goals; 16-for-20 on PATs; 20 touchbacks
Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs
Punting
Zade Cisneros 32 punts for 1,001 yards; 32.2-yard average
Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Nate Jones 3 returns for 114 yards and 1 touchdown
Aaron Seabolt 4 returns for 69 yards
Garrison Rhoads 1 return for 30 yards
Tyson Miller 1 return for 28 yards
Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards
Zade Cisneros 2 returns for 4 yards
Antonio Ceniceros 1 return for 4 yards
Atrel Bryson 1 return for 1 yard
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards
Aaron Seabolt 2 returns for 2 yards