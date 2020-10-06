Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Four Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 26-for-42 for 436 yards, 6 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, 16.77 yards per completion; 69 total plays responsible for, 524 total yards and 7 total touchdowns, 7.59 yards per play

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 32 rushes for 243 yards and 3 TDs; 7.59 yards per carry; 38 touches for 347 all-purpose yards, 5 TDs, 9.13 yards per touch

Tyson Miller 31-229-2 TDs, 7.38 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 10-99, 9.9 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 13-71, 5.46 yards per carry

Garrison Rhoads 9-56, 6.22 yards per carry

Caden Powell 27-88-1 TD (sacks included)

Aaron Seabolt 5-75

Trey Bennett 7-31-1 TD

Caleb Edwards 1-12

Jordan Trout 4-7

Cooper Sulley 1-(-2)

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 25 points per game

Running Game Totals: 139 carries, 932 yards, 7 TDs; 6.7 team yards per carry; 233 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 181 plays, 1,368 yards, 13 TDs; 7.55 yards per play; 342 yards per game

Receiving

Antonio Ceniceros 8 catches for 140 yards and 1 touchdown, 17.5 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 4-85-2 TDs, 21.25 yards per catch

Zade Cisneros 4-100-1 TD, 25 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 4-37

Javion Hill 2-32-1 TD, 16 yards per catch

Aaron Seabolt 2-30-1 TD, 15 yards per catch

Tyson Miller 3-(-1)

Defense

Caden Powell 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

Atrel Bryson 31 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles

Javion Hill 30 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries

Layden Fuller 26 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Raynen Pleasant 20 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Aaron Seabolt 18 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries

Tyson Miller 13 tackles (1 on special teams)

Zade Cisneros 11 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Tason Turney 10 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Trey Bennett 9 tackles (1 on special teams)

Bradon Snider 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Nathan Jones 7 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 interception

Nate Jones 7 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 interception

Caleb Edwards 5 tackles

Tavious Jennings 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Trey Newcomb 4 tackles

Jordan Trout 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Riley James 3 tackles

Kong Sumagang 3 tackles

Garrison Rhoads 2 tackles

Grady Gaunt 2 tackles

Matt Zurline 2 tackles

Cooper Sulley 2 tackles

Montiel Crane 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery

Ben Foster 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss

Matt Nguyen 1 tackle

Christian Bermea 1 tackle

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle

Jordan Brown 1 fumble recovery

Points Per Game Against: 13.0

Defensive Totals: 214 plays, 1,194 yards, 7 TDs; 5.5 yards per play; 298.5 yards per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 16 turnovers (6 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries) in 4 games.

Kicking

Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs

Jordan Brown 0-for-1 on field goals; 4-for-6 on PATs; 10 touchbacks

Punting

Zade Cisneros 9 punts for 294 yards; 32.6-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4-62; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Aaron Seabolt 3 returns for 52 yards

Nate Jones 2-79-1 TD

Tyson Miller 1-28

Zade Cisneros 1-1

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards