Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Five Games)

Passing

Caden Powell 27-for-47 for 462 yards, 6 touchdowns and 1 interception, 17.11 yards per completion; 86 total plays responsible for, 566 total yards and 8 total touchdowns, 6.58 yards per play

Atrel Bryson 1-for-1 for 4 yards, 1 touchdown; 54 total touches for 559 all-purpose yards, 7 TDs, 10.35 yards per touch

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 47 rushes for 451 yards and 5 TDs; 9.59 yards per carry;

Tyson Miller 34-261-2 TDs, 7.67 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 10-99, 9.9 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 22-96, 4.36 yards per carry

Garrison Rhoads 9-56, 6.22 yards per carry

Caden Powell 37-100-1 TD (sacks included)

Aaron Seabolt 5-75

Trey Bennett 8-33-1 TD

Caleb Edwards 1-12

Jordan Trout 4-7

Cooper Sulley 1-(-2)

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 24.2 points per game

Running Game Totals: 178 carries, 1,188 yards, 9 TDs; 6.67 team yards per carry; 237.6 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 226 plays, 1,650 yards, 16 TDs; 7.3 yards per play; 330 yards per game

Receiving

Antonio Ceniceros 8 catches for 140 yards and 1 touchdown, 17.5 yards per catch

Zade Cisneros 5-126-1 TD, 25.2 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 4-85-2 TDs, 21.25 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 4-37

Javion Hill 2-32-1 TD, 16 yards per catch

Aaron Seabolt 2-30-1 TD, 15 yards per catch

Caden Powell 1-4-1 TD

Tyson Miller 3-(-1)

Defense

Caden Powell 47 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

Atrel Bryson 46 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles

Javion Hill 35 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries

Raynen Pleasant 29 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Layden Fuller 27 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Aaron Seabolt 25 tackles (1 on special teams), 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries

Tyson Miller 17 tackles (1 on special teams)

Zade Cisneros 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble

Trey Bennett 13 tackles (1 on special teams)

Tason Turney 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Nathan Jones 8 tackles (4 on special teams), 1 interception

Nate Jones 8 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 interception

Tavious Jennings 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Caleb Edwards 5 tackles

Trey Newcomb 4 tackles

Jordan Trout 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Riley James 3 tackles

Kong Sumagang 3 tackles

Ben Foster 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Garrison Rhoads 2 tackles

Grady Gaunt 2 tackles

Matt Zurline 2 tackles

Cooper Sulley 2 tackles

Montiel Crane 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery

Matt Nguyen 1 tackle

Christian Bermea 1 tackle

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle

Jordan Brown 1 fumble recovery

Points Per Game Against: 13.2

Defensive Totals: 259 plays, 1,439 yards, 9 TDs; 5.5 yards per play; 287.5 yards per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 16 turnovers (6 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries) in 5 games.

Kicking

Jordan Brown 0-for-1 on field goals; 7-for-9 on PATs; 12 touchbacks

Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs

Punting

Zade Cisneros 13 punts for 398 yards; 33.1-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4-62; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Nate Jones 3 returns for 114 yards and 1 touchdown

Aaron Seabolt 3-52

Tyson Miller 1-28

Zade Cisneros 1-1

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards