Clinton Football 2020 Stats (Eight Games)

Passing

Caden Powell 34-for-65 for 501 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, 15.03 yards per completion; 118 total plays responsible for, 660 total yards and 9 total touchdowns, 5.59 yards per play

Atrel Bryson 4-for-5 for 66 yards, 1 touchdown; 100 total touches for 987 all-purpose yards and 11 TDs, 9.87 yards per touch

Zade Cisneros 2-for-5 for 53 yards

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 85 rushes for 817 yards and 8 TDs, 9.61 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 51 rushes for 339 yards and 3 TDs, 6.64 yards per carry

Caden Powell 53 rushes for 159 yards and 2 TDs (sacks included), 3.0 yards per carry

Aaron Seabolt 6 rushes for 125 yards; 20.83 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 13 rushes for 106 yards, 8.15 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 24 rushes for 105 yards, 4.37 yards per carry

Garrison Rhoads 9 rushes for 56 yards, 6.22 yards per carry

Trey Bennett 10 rushes for 35 yards and 1 TD

Zade Cisneros 7 rush for 22 yards and 2 TDs

Caleb Edwards 1 rush for 12 yards

Jordan Trout 4 rushes for 7 yards

Cooper Sulley 1 rush for -2 yards

Receiving

Antonio Ceniceros 10 catches for 153 yards and 1 TD, 15.3 yards per catch

Zade Cisneros 8 catches for 164 yards and 1 TD, 20.5 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 7 catches for 84 yards and 2 TDs, 12 yards per catch

Aaron Seabolt 3 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD, 22 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 5 catches for 57 yards

Jeremiah Barker 1 catch for 33 yards

Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch

Caden Powell 2 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD

Trey Bennett 1 catch for 10 yards

Tyson Miller 3 catches for -1 yard

Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 22.3 points per game

Running Game Totals: 263 carries for 1,783 yards and 16 TDs, 6.77 team yards per carry; 222.875 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 338 plays for 2,403 yards and 23 TDs, 7.10 yards per play; 30.75 yards per game

Defense

Atrel Bryson 76 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles

(7 Games Played) Caden Powell 71 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Javion Hill 59 tackles (2 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Raynen Pleasant 53 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Layden Fuller 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Aaron Seabolt 36 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss

(7 Games Played) Trey Bennett 30 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble

Zade Cisneros 29 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Tyson Miller 22 tackles (2 on special teams)

Tason Turney 21 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Nate Jones 18 tackles (2 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception

Caleb Edwards 12 tackles (2 on special teams)

Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Nathan Jones 9 tackles (4 on special teams), 1 interception

Ben Foster 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Tavious Jennings 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Trey Newcomb 4 tackles

Matt Zurline 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Jordan Trout 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Riley James 3 tackles

Kong Sumagang 3 tackles

Garrison Rhoads 3 tackles

Grady Gaunt 2 tackles

Cooper Sulley 2 tackles

Montiel Crane 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Nicholas O'Neale 1 tackle (1 on special teams)

Matt Nguyen 1 tackle

Christian Bermea 1 tackle

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle

Jordan Brown 1 tackle (1 on special teams), 1 fumble recovery

Points Per Game Against: 13.8

Defensive Totals: 434 plays, 2,427 yards, 15 TDs; 5.6 yards per play; 303.4 yards per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 17 turnovers (7 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries) in 8 games.

Kicking

Jordan Brown 0-for-2 on field goals; 13-for-17 on PATs; 18 touchbacks

Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs

Punting

Zade Cisneros 29 punts for 944 yards; 32.5-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Nate Jones 3 returns for 114 yards and 1 touchdown

Aaron Seabolt 4 returns for 69 yards

Tyson Miller 1 return for 28 yards

Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards

Zade Cisneros 2 returns for 4 yards

Atrel Bryson 1 return for 1 yard

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 19 yards

Aaron Seabolt 2 returns for 2 yards