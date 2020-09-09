Clinton Football 2020 Stats (1 Game)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Passing
Caden Powell 5-for-12 for 89 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions, 17.8 yards per completion; 19 total plays responsible for, 115 total yards and 1 total touchdown, 6.05 yards per play
Rushing
Atrel Bryson 12 rushes for 92 yards and 2 TDs; 7.67 yards per carry; 14 touches for 119 all-purpose yards, 2 TDs, 7.93 yards per touch
Tavious Jennings 6-48, 8.0 yards per carry
Caden Powell 7-26 (sacks included), 3.71 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 4-22-1 TD, 5.5 yards per carry
Aaron Seabolt 1-22
Raynen Pleasant 4-14
Matt Zurline 1-13
Garrison Rhoads 2-5
Jordan Trout 1-3
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 26 points per game
Running Game Totals: 38 carries, 245 yards, 3 TDs; 6.4 team yards per carry; 245 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 51 plays, 334 yards, 4 TDs; 6.54 yards per play; 334 yards per game
Receiving
Antonio Ceniceros two catches for 74 yards and 1 touchdown, 37 yards per catch
Matt Zurline 1-13
Atrel Bryson 1-10
Tyson Miller 1-(-8)
Defense
Caden Powell 9 tackles
Layden Fuller 8 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Raynen Pleasant 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Aaron Seabolt 5 tackles
Javion Hill 4 tackles
Zade Cisneros 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Nate Jones 3 tackles, 1 interception
Tason Turney 2 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Atrel Bryson 2 tackles
Garrison Rhoads 2 tackles
Tyson Miller 2 tackles (one on special teams)
Grady Gaunt 1 tackle
Jordan Trout 1 tackle, 1 FR
Bradon Snider 1 tackle
Matt Zurline 1 tackle
Trey Newcomb 1 tackle
Tavious Jennings 1 FF
Montiel Crane 1 FR
Jordan Brown 1 FR
Clinton's defense: 21 points per game against
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 5 turnovers (1 interception, 4 fumble recoveries) in 1 game.
Kicking
Jordan Brown 0-for-1 on field goals; 1-for-2 on PATs; 4 touchbacks
Garrison Rhoads 1-for-1 on PATs
Punting
Atrel Bryson four punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average
Zade Cisneros 1-36
Kick Return Leaders
Nate Jones 1 return for 12 yards
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 1 return for 17 yards