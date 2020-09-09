Clinton Football 2020 Stats (1 Game)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 5-for-12 for 89 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions, 17.8 yards per completion; 19 total plays responsible for, 115 total yards and 1 total touchdown, 6.05 yards per play

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 12 rushes for 92 yards and 2 TDs; 7.67 yards per carry; 14 touches for 119 all-purpose yards, 2 TDs, 7.93 yards per touch

Tavious Jennings 6-48, 8.0 yards per carry

Caden Powell 7-26 (sacks included), 3.71 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 4-22-1 TD, 5.5 yards per carry

Aaron Seabolt 1-22

Raynen Pleasant 4-14

Matt Zurline 1-13

Garrison Rhoads 2-5

Jordan Trout 1-3

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 26 points per game

Running Game Totals: 38 carries, 245 yards, 3 TDs; 6.4 team yards per carry; 245 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 51 plays, 334 yards, 4 TDs; 6.54 yards per play; 334 yards per game

Receiving

Antonio Ceniceros two catches for 74 yards and 1 touchdown, 37 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 1-13

Atrel Bryson 1-10

Tyson Miller 1-(-8)

Defense

Caden Powell 9 tackles

Layden Fuller 8 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Raynen Pleasant 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Aaron Seabolt 5 tackles

Javion Hill 4 tackles

Zade Cisneros 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Nate Jones 3 tackles, 1 interception

Tason Turney 2 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Atrel Bryson 2 tackles

Garrison Rhoads 2 tackles

Tyson Miller 2 tackles (one on special teams)

Grady Gaunt 1 tackle

Jordan Trout 1 tackle, 1 FR

Bradon Snider 1 tackle

Matt Zurline 1 tackle

Trey Newcomb 1 tackle

Tavious Jennings 1 FF

Montiel Crane 1 FR

Jordan Brown 1 FR

Clinton's defense: 21 points per game against

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 5 turnovers (1 interception, 4 fumble recoveries) in 1 game.

Kicking

Jordan Brown 0-for-1 on field goals; 1-for-2 on PATs; 4 touchbacks

Garrison Rhoads 1-for-1 on PATs

Punting

Atrel Bryson four punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average

Zade Cisneros 1-36

Kick Return Leaders

Nate Jones 1 return for 12 yards

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 1 return for 17 yards