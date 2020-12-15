Clinton Football 2020 Final Stats (12 Games, Playoffs Included)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Passing
(11 Games Played) Caden Powell 51-for-95 for 782 yards, 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, 15.34 yards per completion, 186 total plays responsible for, 1,125 total yards and 14 total touchdowns, 6.04 yards per play
Zade Cisneros 6-for-9 for 172 yards, 2 touchdowns, 35 total touches for 466 all-purpose yards and 6 TDs, 13.31 yards per touch
Atrel Bryson 4-for-7 for 66 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 159 total touches for 1,567 all-purpose yards and 16 TDs, 9.85 yards per touch
Rushing
Atrel Bryson 132 rushes for 1,219 yards and 11 TDs, 9.23 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 65 rushes for 401 yards and 4 TDs, 6.17 yards per carry
(11 Games Played) Caden Powell 88 rushes for 286 yards and 4 TDs (sacks included), 3.25 yards per carry
Raynen Pleasant 30 rushes for 200 yards and 1 TD, 6.67 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 33 rushes for 138 yards, 4.18 yards per carry
(10 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 6 rushes for 125 yards, 20.83 yards per carry
Garrison Rhoads 13 rushes for 82 yards, 6.31 yards per carry
Zade Cisneros 9 rushes for 37 yards and 2 TDs
(10 Games Played) Trey Bennett 10 rushes for 35 yards and 1 TD
Caleb Edwards 2 rushes for 17 yards
Jordan Trout 5 rushes for 7 yards
Cooper Sulley 2 rushes for -2 yards
Receiving
Zade Cisneros 14 catches for 244 yards and 2 TDs, 17.42 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 14 catches for 215 yards and 4 TDs, 15.35 yards per catch
Antonio Ceniceros 11 catches for 166 yards and 1 TD, 15.1 yards per catch
Jeremiah Barker 5 catches for 125 yards
(10 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 3 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD, 22 yards per catch
Matt Zurline 5 catches for 57 yards
(11 Games Played) Caden Powell 3 catches for 57 yards and 2 TDs
Tyson Miller 4 catches for 32 yards
Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch
Nate Jones 1-14
(10 Games Played) Trey Bennett 1 catch for 10 yards
Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 21.1 points per game
Running Game Totals: 395 carries for 2,547 yards and 23 TDs, 6.44 team yards per carry; 212.25 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 506 plays for 3,565 yards and 33 TDs, 7.04 yards per play; 297.08 yards per game
Defense
(11 Games Played) Caden Powell 117 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
Atrel Bryson 98 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Javion Hill 86 tackles (3 on special teams), 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries
Raynen Pleasant 77 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Tyson Miller 53 tackles (2 on special teams), 2 interceptions
(10 Games Played) Trey Bennett 50 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Layden Fuller 50 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
Zade Cisneros 44 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles
(10 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 41 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss
Nate Jones 30 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
Tason Turney 29 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Nathan Jones 27 tackles (5 on special teams), 2 interceptions
Ben Foster 18 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Caleb Edwards 16 tackles (2 on special teams)
Tavious Jennings 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
(10 Games Played) Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Trey Newcomb 8 tackles (1 on special teams)
Matt Zurline 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Garrison Rhoads 6 tackles
Montiel Crane 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Jordan Trout 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Matt Nguyen 4 tackles
Jordan Brown 3 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 fumble recovery
Riley James 3 tackles
Kong Sumagang 3 tackles
Antonio Ceniceros 3 tackles
Grady Gaunt 2 tackles
Cooper Sulley 2 tackles
Brit Graves 2 tackles
Nicholas O'Neale 2 tackles (1 on special teams)
Christian Bermea 1 tackle
Andrew Sewell 1 tackle
Vincent Jenkins 1 tackle
Jeremiah Barker 1 tackle
Points Per Game Against: 12.7
Defensive Totals: 632 plays, 3,586 yards, 25 TDs; 5.7 yards per play; 298.33 yards per game
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 26 turnovers (13 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries) in 12 games.
Kicking
Jordan Brown 3-for-5 on field goals; 20-for-24 on PATs; 25 touchbacks
Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs
Punting
Zade Cisneros 40 punts for 1,252 yards; 31.3-yard average
Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Nate Jones 6 returns for 137 yards and 1 touchdown
(10 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 5 returns for 79 yards
Garrison Rhoads 1 return for 30 yards
Tyson Miller 4 returns for 72 yards
Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 41 yards
Zade Cisneros 3 returns for 13 yards
Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards
Antonio Ceniceros 1 return for 4 yards
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 26 yards
Aaron Seabolt 2 returns for 2 yards