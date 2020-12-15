Clinton Football 2020 Final Stats (12 Games, Playoffs Included)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

(11 Games Played) Caden Powell 51-for-95 for 782 yards, 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, 15.34 yards per completion, 186 total plays responsible for, 1,125 total yards and 14 total touchdowns, 6.04 yards per play

Zade Cisneros 6-for-9 for 172 yards, 2 touchdowns, 35 total touches for 466 all-purpose yards and 6 TDs, 13.31 yards per touch

Atrel Bryson 4-for-7 for 66 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 159 total touches for 1,567 all-purpose yards and 16 TDs, 9.85 yards per touch

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 132 rushes for 1,219 yards and 11 TDs, 9.23 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 65 rushes for 401 yards and 4 TDs, 6.17 yards per carry

(11 Games Played) Caden Powell 88 rushes for 286 yards and 4 TDs (sacks included), 3.25 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 30 rushes for 200 yards and 1 TD, 6.67 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 33 rushes for 138 yards, 4.18 yards per carry

(10 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 6 rushes for 125 yards, 20.83 yards per carry

Garrison Rhoads 13 rushes for 82 yards, 6.31 yards per carry

Zade Cisneros 9 rushes for 37 yards and 2 TDs

(10 Games Played) Trey Bennett 10 rushes for 35 yards and 1 TD

Caleb Edwards 2 rushes for 17 yards

Jordan Trout 5 rushes for 7 yards

Cooper Sulley 2 rushes for -2 yards

Receiving

Zade Cisneros 14 catches for 244 yards and 2 TDs, 17.42 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 14 catches for 215 yards and 4 TDs, 15.35 yards per catch

Antonio Ceniceros 11 catches for 166 yards and 1 TD, 15.1 yards per catch

Jeremiah Barker 5 catches for 125 yards

(10 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 3 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD, 22 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 5 catches for 57 yards

(11 Games Played) Caden Powell 3 catches for 57 yards and 2 TDs

Tyson Miller 4 catches for 32 yards

Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch

Nate Jones 1-14

(10 Games Played) Trey Bennett 1 catch for 10 yards

Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 21.1 points per game

Running Game Totals: 395 carries for 2,547 yards and 23 TDs, 6.44 team yards per carry; 212.25 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 506 plays for 3,565 yards and 33 TDs, 7.04 yards per play; 297.08 yards per game

Defense

(11 Games Played) Caden Powell 117 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

Atrel Bryson 98 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Javion Hill 86 tackles (3 on special teams), 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries

Raynen Pleasant 77 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Tyson Miller 53 tackles (2 on special teams), 2 interceptions

(10 Games Played) Trey Bennett 50 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Layden Fuller 50 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Zade Cisneros 44 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles

(10 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 41 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss

Nate Jones 30 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Tason Turney 29 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Nathan Jones 27 tackles (5 on special teams), 2 interceptions

Ben Foster 18 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Caleb Edwards 16 tackles (2 on special teams)

Tavious Jennings 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

(10 Games Played) Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Trey Newcomb 8 tackles (1 on special teams)

Matt Zurline 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Garrison Rhoads 6 tackles

Montiel Crane 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Jordan Trout 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Matt Nguyen 4 tackles

Jordan Brown 3 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 fumble recovery

Riley James 3 tackles

Kong Sumagang 3 tackles

Antonio Ceniceros 3 tackles

Grady Gaunt 2 tackles

Cooper Sulley 2 tackles

Brit Graves 2 tackles

Nicholas O'Neale 2 tackles (1 on special teams)

Christian Bermea 1 tackle

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle

Vincent Jenkins 1 tackle

Jeremiah Barker 1 tackle

Points Per Game Against: 12.7

Defensive Totals: 632 plays, 3,586 yards, 25 TDs; 5.7 yards per play; 298.33 yards per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 26 turnovers (13 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries) in 12 games.

Kicking

Jordan Brown 3-for-5 on field goals; 20-for-24 on PATs; 25 touchbacks

Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs

Punting

Zade Cisneros 40 punts for 1,252 yards; 31.3-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Nate Jones 6 returns for 137 yards and 1 touchdown

(10 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 5 returns for 79 yards

Garrison Rhoads 1 return for 30 yards

Tyson Miller 4 returns for 72 yards

Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 41 yards

Zade Cisneros 3 returns for 13 yards

Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards

Antonio Ceniceros 1 return for 4 yards

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 26 yards

Aaron Seabolt 2 returns for 2 yards