Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Two Games)

Passing
Caden Powell 11-for-22 for 123 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions; 11.18 yards per completion; 186 all-purpose yards on 30 offensive plays
Atrel Bryson 1-for-1 for 31 yards, one touchdown
Rushing
Isaac Tubbs 11 carries for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns; 17.27 yards per carry
Powell 10-63; 6.3 yards per carry
Zach Campbell 9-47; 5.22 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 9-28; 3.11 yards per carry
Bryson 6-25; 4.167 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 5-14; 2.8 yards per carry
Zade Cisneros 4-13; 3.25 yards per carry
Grady Gaunt 1-2; 2.0 yards per carry
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 28 points per game
Running Game Totals: 55 carries, 382 yards, 3 TDs; 6.94 team yards per carry; 191 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 78 plays, 536 yards, 6 TDs; 6.87 yards per play; 268 yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 6 catches, 89 yards and 3 touchdowns; 14.83 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 3-40; 13.33 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 1-21
Nathan Jones 1-8
Cisneros 1-(-4)
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown
Atrel Bryson 10 tackles, 3 interceptions
Aaron Seabolt 10 tackles
Dalton Denney 9 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FR
Sage Fox 7 tackles, 2 TFLs
Matt Zurline 7 tackles, 1 TFL
Hector Espinoza 6 tackles, 1 TFL, one forced fumble
Nathan Jones 5 tackles,
Ryan Walters 4 tackles, 3 TFLs, one forced fumble
Zade Cisneros 4 tackles
A.T. Bryson 3 tackles, 1 TFL
David DeLeon 3 tackles
Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles
Zach Campbell 3 tackles
Porter Hensley 3 tackles
Andre Ford 2 tackles
Tyson Miller 2 tackles
Trey Newcomb 2 tackles
Ty Newcomb 1 tackle
Ben Foster 1 tackle
Tavious Jennings 1 tackle
Bradon Snider 1 tackle
Trey Bennett 1 tackle
Javion Hill 1 tackle
Clinton's defense: 24 points per game against
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 5 turnovers (3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries) in 2 games.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 8-for-8 on P.A.Ts; 6 touchbacks
Punting
Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 97 yards; 24.2-yard average
Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Tubbs 3 returns, 115 yards, one touchdowns; 38.3-yard average
Seabolt 4-62; 15.5-yard average
Jones 1-19
Antonio Ceniceros 1-10
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 32 yards