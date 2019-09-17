Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Two Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 11-for-22 for 123 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions; 11.18 yards per completion; 186 all-purpose yards on 30 offensive plays

Atrel Bryson 1-for-1 for 31 yards, one touchdown

Rushing

Isaac Tubbs 11 carries for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns; 17.27 yards per carry

Powell 10-63; 6.3 yards per carry

Zach Campbell 9-47; 5.22 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 9-28; 3.11 yards per carry

Bryson 6-25; 4.167 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 5-14; 2.8 yards per carry

Zade Cisneros 4-13; 3.25 yards per carry

Grady Gaunt 1-2; 2.0 yards per carry

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 28 points per game

Running Game Totals: 55 carries, 382 yards, 3 TDs; 6.94 team yards per carry; 191 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 78 plays, 536 yards, 6 TDs; 6.87 yards per play; 268 yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 6 catches, 89 yards and 3 touchdowns; 14.83 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 3-40; 13.33 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 1-21

Nathan Jones 1-8

Cisneros 1-(-4)

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown

Atrel Bryson 10 tackles, 3 interceptions

Aaron Seabolt 10 tackles

Dalton Denney 9 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FR

Sage Fox 7 tackles, 2 TFLs

Matt Zurline 7 tackles, 1 TFL

Hector Espinoza 6 tackles, 1 TFL, one forced fumble

Nathan Jones 5 tackles,

Ryan Walters 4 tackles, 3 TFLs, one forced fumble

Zade Cisneros 4 tackles

A.T. Bryson 3 tackles, 1 TFL

David DeLeon 3 tackles

Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles

Zach Campbell 3 tackles

Porter Hensley 3 tackles

Andre Ford 2 tackles

Tyson Miller 2 tackles

Trey Newcomb 2 tackles

Ty Newcomb 1 tackle

Ben Foster 1 tackle

Tavious Jennings 1 tackle

Bradon Snider 1 tackle

Trey Bennett 1 tackle

Javion Hill 1 tackle

Clinton's defense: 24 points per game against

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 5 turnovers (3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries) in 2 games.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 8-for-8 on P.A.Ts; 6 touchbacks

Punting

Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 97 yards; 24.2-yard average

Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Tubbs 3 returns, 115 yards, one touchdowns; 38.3-yard average

Seabolt 4-62; 15.5-yard average

Jones 1-19

Antonio Ceniceros 1-10

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns for 32 yards