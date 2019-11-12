Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Ten Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 49-for-105 for 697 yards, 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions; 14.22 yards per completion; 181 total plays responsible for for 966 total yards and 10 total touchdowns; 5.33 yards per play

Atrel Bryson 3-for-4 for 99 yards, 1 touchdown; 76 total touches for 1,118 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns; 14.71 total yards per play

Rushing

Isaac Tubbs 97 carries, 848 yards 8 touchdowns; 8.74 yards per carry; 104 total touches for 1,067 all-purpose yards and 9 total TDs; 10.26 total yards per play

Atrel Bryson 62-799-12 TDs; 12.88 yards per carry

Tubbs/Bryson account for 159 carries for 1,617 yards and 20 TDS; 10.16 yards per carry

Powell 76-269-5 TDs; 3.53 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)

Tyson Miller 17-148-2 TDs; 8.71 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 20-118-1 TD; 5.9 yards per carry

Zach Campbell 14-73; 5.21 yards per carry

Eddi Gonzalez 9-30-1 TD

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry

A.T. Bryson 8-29

Nathan Jones 1-17

Dalton Denney 5-8

Grady Gaunt 1-2

Aaron Seabolt 3-(-14)

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 25.9 points per game

Running Game Totals: 320 carries, 2,338 yards, 29 TDs; 7.3 team yards per carry; 233.8 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 429 plays, 3,134 yards, 33 TDs; 7.3 yards per play; 313.4 yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 14 catches, 252 yards and 3 touchdowns; 18 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 19-222; 11.68 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 7-159; 22.71 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD

Isaac Tubbs 2-38

Aaron Seabolt 3-13

Matt Zurline 1-13-1 TD

Eddi Gonzalez 1-8-1 TD

Nathan Jones 1-8

Cisneros 1-(-4)

Gonzalez 1-(-3)

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 79 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown

Hector Espinoza 72 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 FFs, 1 FR

Atrel Bryson 63 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions

Caden Powell 42 tackles, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR

Aaron Seabolt 41 tackles, 3 TFLs

Dalton Denney 39 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FRs

Nathan Jones 35 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs

Ryan Walters 26 tackles, 10 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Sage Fox 23 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks

A.T. Bryson 22 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FF

Andre Ford 17 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF

Matt Zurline 15 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF

David DeLeon 10 tackles, 1 FR

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

Ty Newcomb 9 tackles, 1 FF

(Five Games) Tason Turney 8 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack

Zach Campbell 7 tackles

Tyson Miller 7 tackles, 1 TFL

Javion Hill 7 tackles

Bradon Snider 5 tackles

Reid Butcher 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 0.5 sack

Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles

Porter Hensley 3 tackles

Ben Foster 3 tackles

Trey Newcomb 3 tackles

Trey Bennett 3 tackles

Tavious Jennings 2 tackles

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Andrew Roque 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Hudson Powell 1 tackle

Caleb Edwards 1 tackle

Nick O'Neale 1 tackle

Chaz Rivers 1 tackle

Clinton's defense: 20.6 points per game against

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 18 turnovers (10 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries) in 10 games.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on FGs, 42-yarder; 34-for-35 on P.A.Ts; 18 touchbacks

Punting

Atrel Bryson 20 punts for 657 yards; 32.8-yard average

Caden Powell 15-468; 31.2-yard average

Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Seabolt 15 returns 278 yards; 18.5-yard average

Tubbs 5-181-1 TD; 36.2-yard average

Jones 3-95; 31.667

Atrel Bryson 2-60

Eddi Gonzalez 3-37

Denney 1-13

Antonio Ceniceros 1-10

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 7 returns for 78 yards; 11.1-yard average

Seabolt 4-26