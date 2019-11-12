Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Ten Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Passing
Caden Powell 49-for-105 for 697 yards, 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions; 14.22 yards per completion; 181 total plays responsible for for 966 total yards and 10 total touchdowns; 5.33 yards per play
Atrel Bryson 3-for-4 for 99 yards, 1 touchdown; 76 total touches for 1,118 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns; 14.71 total yards per play
Rushing
Isaac Tubbs 97 carries, 848 yards 8 touchdowns; 8.74 yards per carry; 104 total touches for 1,067 all-purpose yards and 9 total TDs; 10.26 total yards per play
Atrel Bryson 62-799-12 TDs; 12.88 yards per carry
Tubbs/Bryson account for 159 carries for 1,617 yards and 20 TDS; 10.16 yards per carry
Powell 76-269-5 TDs; 3.53 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)
Tyson Miller 17-148-2 TDs; 8.71 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 20-118-1 TD; 5.9 yards per carry
Zach Campbell 14-73; 5.21 yards per carry
Eddi Gonzalez 9-30-1 TD
(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry
A.T. Bryson 8-29
Nathan Jones 1-17
Dalton Denney 5-8
Grady Gaunt 1-2
Aaron Seabolt 3-(-14)
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 25.9 points per game
Running Game Totals: 320 carries, 2,338 yards, 29 TDs; 7.3 team yards per carry; 233.8 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 429 plays, 3,134 yards, 33 TDs; 7.3 yards per play; 313.4 yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 14 catches, 252 yards and 3 touchdowns; 18 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 19-222; 11.68 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 7-159; 22.71 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD
Isaac Tubbs 2-38
Aaron Seabolt 3-13
Matt Zurline 1-13-1 TD
Eddi Gonzalez 1-8-1 TD
Nathan Jones 1-8
Cisneros 1-(-4)
Gonzalez 1-(-3)
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 79 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown
Hector Espinoza 72 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 FFs, 1 FR
Atrel Bryson 63 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions
Caden Powell 42 tackles, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR
Aaron Seabolt 41 tackles, 3 TFLs
Dalton Denney 39 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FRs
Nathan Jones 35 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs
Ryan Walters 26 tackles, 10 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Sage Fox 23 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks
A.T. Bryson 22 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FF
Andre Ford 17 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF
Matt Zurline 15 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF
David DeLeon 10 tackles, 1 FR
(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
Ty Newcomb 9 tackles, 1 FF
(Five Games) Tason Turney 8 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack
Zach Campbell 7 tackles
Tyson Miller 7 tackles, 1 TFL
Javion Hill 7 tackles
Bradon Snider 5 tackles
Reid Butcher 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 0.5 sack
Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles
Porter Hensley 3 tackles
Ben Foster 3 tackles
Trey Newcomb 3 tackles
Trey Bennett 3 tackles
Tavious Jennings 2 tackles
Andrew Sewell 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Andrew Roque 1 tackle, 1 TFL
Hudson Powell 1 tackle
Caleb Edwards 1 tackle
Nick O'Neale 1 tackle
Chaz Rivers 1 tackle
Clinton's defense: 20.6 points per game against
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 18 turnovers (10 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries) in 10 games.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on FGs, 42-yarder; 34-for-35 on P.A.Ts; 18 touchbacks
Punting
Atrel Bryson 20 punts for 657 yards; 32.8-yard average
Caden Powell 15-468; 31.2-yard average
Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Seabolt 15 returns 278 yards; 18.5-yard average
Tubbs 5-181-1 TD; 36.2-yard average
Jones 3-95; 31.667
Atrel Bryson 2-60
Eddi Gonzalez 3-37
Denney 1-13
Antonio Ceniceros 1-10
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 7 returns for 78 yards; 11.1-yard average
Seabolt 4-26