Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Seven Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Passing
Caden Powell 25-for-56 for 472 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions; 18.88 yards per completion
Atrel Bryson 2-for-2 for 62 yards, 1 touchdown; 63 total touches for 950 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns; 15.079 total yards per play
Rushing
Atrel Bryson 54 carries for 712 yards 12 touchdowns; 13.185 yards per carry
Isaac Tubbs 58-620-7 TDs; 10.69 yards per carry
Tubbs/Bryson account for 112 carries for 1332 yards and 19 TDS; 11.89 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 17-148-2 TDs; 8.71 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 19-114; 6 yards per carry
Zach Campbell 14-73; 5.21 yards per carry
Powell 36-60-2 TDs; 1.67 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)
(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry
A.T. Bryson 5-22; 4.4 yards per carry
Eddi Gonzalez 6-22-1 TD; 3.67 yards per carry
Nathan Jones 1-17
Grady Gaunt 1-2
Aaron Seabolt 1-0
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 29.85 points per game
Running Game Totals: 219 carries, 1,819 yards, 24 TDs; 8.3 team yards per carry; 259.85 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 277 plays, 2,358 yards, 28 TDs; 8.51 yards per play; 335.85 yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 11 catches, 215 yards and 3 touchdowns; 19.54 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 4-108; 27 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 7-98; 14 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD
Isaac Tubbs 1-30
Nathan Jones 1-8
Cisneros 1-(-4)
Gonzalez 1-(-3)
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 53 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown
Hector Espinoza 48 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 FF, 1 FR
Atrel Bryson 47 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions
Aaron Seabolt 32 tackles, 1 TFL
Caden Powell 28 tackles, 12 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Dalton Denney 27 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FRs
Nathan Jones 22 tackles, 2 INTs
Ryan Walters 21 tackles, 8 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR
Sage Fox 19 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks
A.T. Bryson 17 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs
Andre Ford 15 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 FF
Matt Zurline 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF
(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
Tyson Miller 7 tackles, 1 TFL
Javion Hill 6 tackles
Ty Newcomb 6 tackles
Bradon Snider 5 tackles
Zach Campbell 4 tackles
(Two Games) Tason Turney 4 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
David DeLeon 4 tackles, 1 FR
Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles
Porter Hensley 3 tackles
Ben Foster 3 tackles
Trey Newcomb 3 tackles
Trey Bennett 3 tackles
Reid Butcher 2 tackles
Tavious Jennings 2 tackles
Andrew Sewell 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Andrew Roque 1 tackle, 1 TFL
Hudson Powell 1 tackle
Caleb Edwards 1 tackle
Nick O'Neale 1 tackle
Chaz Rivers 1 tackle
Clinton's defense: 18.42 points per game against
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 17 turnovers (10 interceptions, 7 fumble recoveries) in 7 games.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 29-for-30 on P.A.Ts; 14 touchbacks
Punting
Atrel Bryson 19 punts for 633 yards; 33.3-yard average
Caden Powell 3-94; 31.3-yard average
Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Tubbs 5 returns, 181 yards, one touchdowns; 36.2-yard average
Seabolt 10-190; 19-yard average
Jones 2-43
Atrel Bryson 1-19
Eddi Gonzalez 1-17
Denney 1-13
Antonio Ceniceros 1-10
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 6 returns for 73 yards; 12.1-yard average
Seabolt 1-10