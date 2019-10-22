Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Seven Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 25-for-56 for 472 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions; 18.88 yards per completion

Atrel Bryson 2-for-2 for 62 yards, 1 touchdown; 63 total touches for 950 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns; 15.079 total yards per play

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 54 carries for 712 yards 12 touchdowns; 13.185 yards per carry

Isaac Tubbs 58-620-7 TDs; 10.69 yards per carry

Tubbs/Bryson account for 112 carries for 1332 yards and 19 TDS; 11.89 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 17-148-2 TDs; 8.71 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 19-114; 6 yards per carry

Zach Campbell 14-73; 5.21 yards per carry

Powell 36-60-2 TDs; 1.67 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry

A.T. Bryson 5-22; 4.4 yards per carry

Eddi Gonzalez 6-22-1 TD; 3.67 yards per carry

Nathan Jones 1-17

Grady Gaunt 1-2

Aaron Seabolt 1-0

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 29.85 points per game

Running Game Totals: 219 carries, 1,819 yards, 24 TDs; 8.3 team yards per carry; 259.85 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 277 plays, 2,358 yards, 28 TDs; 8.51 yards per play; 335.85 yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 11 catches, 215 yards and 3 touchdowns; 19.54 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 4-108; 27 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 7-98; 14 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD

Isaac Tubbs 1-30

Nathan Jones 1-8

Cisneros 1-(-4)

Gonzalez 1-(-3)

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 53 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown

Hector Espinoza 48 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 FF, 1 FR

Atrel Bryson 47 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions

Aaron Seabolt 32 tackles, 1 TFL

Caden Powell 28 tackles, 12 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Dalton Denney 27 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FRs

Nathan Jones 22 tackles, 2 INTs

Ryan Walters 21 tackles, 8 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Sage Fox 19 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks

A.T. Bryson 17 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs

Andre Ford 15 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 FF

Matt Zurline 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

Tyson Miller 7 tackles, 1 TFL

Javion Hill 6 tackles

Ty Newcomb 6 tackles

Bradon Snider 5 tackles

Zach Campbell 4 tackles

(Two Games) Tason Turney 4 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

David DeLeon 4 tackles, 1 FR

Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles

Porter Hensley 3 tackles

Ben Foster 3 tackles

Trey Newcomb 3 tackles

Trey Bennett 3 tackles

Reid Butcher 2 tackles

Tavious Jennings 2 tackles

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Andrew Roque 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Hudson Powell 1 tackle

Caleb Edwards 1 tackle

Nick O'Neale 1 tackle

Chaz Rivers 1 tackle

Clinton's defense: 18.42 points per game against

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 17 turnovers (10 interceptions, 7 fumble recoveries) in 7 games.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 29-for-30 on P.A.Ts; 14 touchbacks

Punting

Atrel Bryson 19 punts for 633 yards; 33.3-yard average

Caden Powell 3-94; 31.3-yard average

Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Tubbs 5 returns, 181 yards, one touchdowns; 36.2-yard average

Seabolt 10-190; 19-yard average

Jones 2-43

Atrel Bryson 1-19

Eddi Gonzalez 1-17

Denney 1-13

Antonio Ceniceros 1-10

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 6 returns for 73 yards; 12.1-yard average

Seabolt 1-10