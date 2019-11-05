Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Nine Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 42-for-91 for 658 yards, 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions; 15.67 yards per completion; 149 total plays responsible for for 827 total yards and 8 total touchdowns; 5.55 yards per play

Atrel Bryson 3-for-3 for 99 yards, 1 touchdown; 68 total touches for 1,015 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns; 14.92 total yards per play

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 58 carries for 750 yards 12 touchdowns; 12.93 yards per carry

Isaac Tubbs 88-738-8 TDs; 8.38 yards per carry; 95 total touches for 957 all-purpose yards and 9 total TDs; 10.07 total yards per play

Tubbs/Bryson account for 146 carries for 1,488 yards and 20 TDS; 10.19 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 17-148-2 TDs; 8.71 yards per carry

Powell 58-169-3 TDs; 2.91 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)

Tavious Jennings 20-118-1 TD; 5.9 yards per carry

Zach Campbell 14-73; 5.21 yards per carry

Eddi Gonzalez 9-30-1 TD

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry

A.T. Bryson 6-21

Nathan Jones 1-17

Dalton Denney 4-7

Grady Gaunt 1-2

Aaron Seabolt 1-0

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 27 points per game

Running Game Totals: 284 carries, 2,102 yards, 27 TDs; 7.4 team yards per carry; 233.56 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 378 plays, 2,859 yards, 33 TDs; 7.56 yards per play; 317.67 yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 12 catches, 229 yards and 3 touchdowns; 19.08 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 15-204; 13.6 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 7-159; 22.71 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD

Isaac Tubbs 2-38

Aaron Seabolt 3-13

Matt Zurline 1-13-1 TD

Eddi Gonzalez 1-8-1 TD

Nathan Jones 1-8

Cisneros 1-(-4)

Gonzalez 1-(-3)

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 70 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown

Hector Espinoza 63 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 FF, 1 FR

Atrel Bryson 54 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions

Caden Powell 39 tackles, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR

Aaron Seabolt 39 tackles, 2 TFLs

Dalton Denney 37 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FRs

Nathan Jones 29 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs

Ryan Walters 22 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Sage Fox 21 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks

A.T. Bryson 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FF

Andre Ford 15 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 FF

Matt Zurline 15 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF

David DeLeon 10 tackles, 1 FR

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

Ty Newcomb 9 tackles, 1 FF

(Four Games) Tason Turney 7 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack

Zach Campbell 7 tackles

Tyson Miller 7 tackles, 1 TFL

Javion Hill 7 tackles

Bradon Snider 5 tackles

Reid Butcher 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 0.5 sack

Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles

Porter Hensley 3 tackles

Ben Foster 3 tackles

Trey Newcomb 3 tackles

Trey Bennett 3 tackles

Tavious Jennings 2 tackles

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Andrew Roque 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Hudson Powell 1 tackle

Caleb Edwards 1 tackle

Nick O'Neale 1 tackle

Chaz Rivers 1 tackle

Clinton's defense: 19.8 points per game against

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 18 turnovers (10 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries) in 9 games.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 33-for-34 on P.A.Ts; 17 touchbacks

Punting

Atrel Bryson 20 punts for 657 yards; 32.8-yard average

Caden Powell 10-282; 28.2-yard average

Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Seabolt 13 returns 235 yards; 18-yard average

Tubbs 5-181-1 TD; 36.2-yard average

Jones 3-95; 31.667

Atrel Bryson 1-19

Eddi Gonzalez 1-17

Denney 1-13

Antonio Ceniceros 1-10

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 6 returns for 73 yards; 12.1-yard average

Seabolt 3-24