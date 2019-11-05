Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Nine Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Passing
Caden Powell 42-for-91 for 658 yards, 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions; 15.67 yards per completion; 149 total plays responsible for for 827 total yards and 8 total touchdowns; 5.55 yards per play
Atrel Bryson 3-for-3 for 99 yards, 1 touchdown; 68 total touches for 1,015 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns; 14.92 total yards per play
Rushing
Atrel Bryson 58 carries for 750 yards 12 touchdowns; 12.93 yards per carry
Isaac Tubbs 88-738-8 TDs; 8.38 yards per carry; 95 total touches for 957 all-purpose yards and 9 total TDs; 10.07 total yards per play
Tubbs/Bryson account for 146 carries for 1,488 yards and 20 TDS; 10.19 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 17-148-2 TDs; 8.71 yards per carry
Powell 58-169-3 TDs; 2.91 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)
Tavious Jennings 20-118-1 TD; 5.9 yards per carry
Zach Campbell 14-73; 5.21 yards per carry
Eddi Gonzalez 9-30-1 TD
(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry
A.T. Bryson 6-21
Nathan Jones 1-17
Dalton Denney 4-7
Grady Gaunt 1-2
Aaron Seabolt 1-0
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 27 points per game
Running Game Totals: 284 carries, 2,102 yards, 27 TDs; 7.4 team yards per carry; 233.56 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 378 plays, 2,859 yards, 33 TDs; 7.56 yards per play; 317.67 yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 12 catches, 229 yards and 3 touchdowns; 19.08 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 15-204; 13.6 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 7-159; 22.71 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD
Isaac Tubbs 2-38
Aaron Seabolt 3-13
Matt Zurline 1-13-1 TD
Eddi Gonzalez 1-8-1 TD
Nathan Jones 1-8
Cisneros 1-(-4)
Gonzalez 1-(-3)
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 70 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown
Hector Espinoza 63 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 FF, 1 FR
Atrel Bryson 54 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions
Caden Powell 39 tackles, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR
Aaron Seabolt 39 tackles, 2 TFLs
Dalton Denney 37 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FRs
Nathan Jones 29 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs
Ryan Walters 22 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Sage Fox 21 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks
A.T. Bryson 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FF
Andre Ford 15 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 FF
Matt Zurline 15 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF
David DeLeon 10 tackles, 1 FR
(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
Ty Newcomb 9 tackles, 1 FF
(Four Games) Tason Turney 7 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack
Zach Campbell 7 tackles
Tyson Miller 7 tackles, 1 TFL
Javion Hill 7 tackles
Bradon Snider 5 tackles
Reid Butcher 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 0.5 sack
Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles
Porter Hensley 3 tackles
Ben Foster 3 tackles
Trey Newcomb 3 tackles
Trey Bennett 3 tackles
Tavious Jennings 2 tackles
Andrew Sewell 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Andrew Roque 1 tackle, 1 TFL
Hudson Powell 1 tackle
Caleb Edwards 1 tackle
Nick O'Neale 1 tackle
Chaz Rivers 1 tackle
Clinton's defense: 19.8 points per game against
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 18 turnovers (10 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries) in 9 games.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 33-for-34 on P.A.Ts; 17 touchbacks
Punting
Atrel Bryson 20 punts for 657 yards; 32.8-yard average
Caden Powell 10-282; 28.2-yard average
Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Seabolt 13 returns 235 yards; 18-yard average
Tubbs 5-181-1 TD; 36.2-yard average
Jones 3-95; 31.667
Atrel Bryson 1-19
Eddi Gonzalez 1-17
Denney 1-13
Antonio Ceniceros 1-10
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 6 returns for 73 yards; 12.1-yard average
Seabolt 3-24