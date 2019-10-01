Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Four Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 17-for-41 for 328 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions; 19.29 yards per completion

Atrel Bryson 1-for-1 for 31 yards, 1 touchdown; 33 total touches for 384 all-purpose yards and 4 total touchdowns; 11.63 total yards per play

Rushing

Isaac Tubbs 36 carries for 361 yards and 4 touchdowns; 10.02 yards per carry

Atrel Bryson 28-227-3 TDs; 8.1 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 11-67; 6.09 yards per carry

Powell 28-56-2 TDs; 2 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)

Zach Campbell 12-55; 4.58 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 13-44; 3.38 yards per carry

Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry

Nathan Jones 1-17

A.T. Bryson 2-3

Grady Gaunt 1-2

Aaron Seabolt 1-0

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 26.25 points per game

Running Game Totals: 140 carries, 861 yards, 9 TDs; 6.15 team yards per carry; 215.25 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 182 plays, 1220 yards, 13 TDs; 6.7 yards per play; 305 yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 8 catches, 1113 yards and 3 touchdowns; 14.125 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 3-90; 30 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 3-40; 13.33 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD

Isaac Tubbs 1-30

Nathan Jones 1-8

Cisneros 1-(-4)

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 27 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown

Atrel Bryson 25 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions

Dalton Denney 16 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FR

Aaron Seabolt 15 tackles

Hector Espinoza 15 tackles, 1 TFL, one forced fumble

Sage Fox 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks

Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

Ryan Walters 9 tackles, 5 TFLs, one forced fumble

A.T. Bryson 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT

Matt Zurline 7 tackles, 1 TFL

Nathan Jones 7 tackles

Caden Powell 6 tackles, TFL

Andre Ford 5 tackles

Ty Newcomb 5 tackles

Tyson Miller 4 tackles

David DeLeon 3 tackles

Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles

Zach Campbell 3 tackles

Porter Hensley 3 tackles

Ben Foster 3 tackles

Trey Newcomb 2 tackles

Tavious Jennings 1 tackle

Bradon Snider 1 tackle

Trey Bennett 1 tackle

Javion Hill 1 tackle

Hudson Powell 1 tackle

Reid Butcher 1 tackle

Andrew Roque 1 tackle

Clinton's defense: 22.25 points per game against

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 9 turnovers (7 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries) in 4 games.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 15-for-15 on P.A.Ts; 8 touchbacks

Punting

Atrel Bryson 10 punts for 282 yards; 28.2-yard average

Caden Powell 2-70; 35-yard average

Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Tubbs 5 returns, 181 yards, one touchdowns; 36.2-yard average

Seabolt 8-127; 15.875-yard average

Jones 1-19

Eddi Gonzalez 1-17

Antonio Ceniceros 1-10

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 44 yards; 14.6-yard average