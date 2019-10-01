Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Four Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Passing
Caden Powell 17-for-41 for 328 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions; 19.29 yards per completion
Atrel Bryson 1-for-1 for 31 yards, 1 touchdown; 33 total touches for 384 all-purpose yards and 4 total touchdowns; 11.63 total yards per play
Rushing
Isaac Tubbs 36 carries for 361 yards and 4 touchdowns; 10.02 yards per carry
Atrel Bryson 28-227-3 TDs; 8.1 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 11-67; 6.09 yards per carry
Powell 28-56-2 TDs; 2 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)
Zach Campbell 12-55; 4.58 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 13-44; 3.38 yards per carry
Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry
Nathan Jones 1-17
A.T. Bryson 2-3
Grady Gaunt 1-2
Aaron Seabolt 1-0
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 26.25 points per game
Running Game Totals: 140 carries, 861 yards, 9 TDs; 6.15 team yards per carry; 215.25 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 182 plays, 1220 yards, 13 TDs; 6.7 yards per play; 305 yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 8 catches, 1113 yards and 3 touchdowns; 14.125 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 3-90; 30 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 3-40; 13.33 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD
Isaac Tubbs 1-30
Nathan Jones 1-8
Cisneros 1-(-4)
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 27 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown
Atrel Bryson 25 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions
Dalton Denney 16 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FR
Aaron Seabolt 15 tackles
Hector Espinoza 15 tackles, 1 TFL, one forced fumble
Sage Fox 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks
Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
Ryan Walters 9 tackles, 5 TFLs, one forced fumble
A.T. Bryson 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT
Matt Zurline 7 tackles, 1 TFL
Nathan Jones 7 tackles
Caden Powell 6 tackles, TFL
Andre Ford 5 tackles
Ty Newcomb 5 tackles
Tyson Miller 4 tackles
David DeLeon 3 tackles
Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles
Zach Campbell 3 tackles
Porter Hensley 3 tackles
Ben Foster 3 tackles
Trey Newcomb 2 tackles
Tavious Jennings 1 tackle
Bradon Snider 1 tackle
Trey Bennett 1 tackle
Javion Hill 1 tackle
Hudson Powell 1 tackle
Reid Butcher 1 tackle
Andrew Roque 1 tackle
Clinton's defense: 22.25 points per game against
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 9 turnovers (7 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries) in 4 games.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 15-for-15 on P.A.Ts; 8 touchbacks
Punting
Atrel Bryson 10 punts for 282 yards; 28.2-yard average
Caden Powell 2-70; 35-yard average
Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Tubbs 5 returns, 181 yards, one touchdowns; 36.2-yard average
Seabolt 8-127; 15.875-yard average
Jones 1-19
Eddi Gonzalez 1-17
Antonio Ceniceros 1-10
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 44 yards; 14.6-yard average