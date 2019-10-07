Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Five Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 19-for-46 for 331 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions; 19.29 yards per completion

Atrel Bryson 2-for-2 for 62 yards, 1 touchdown; 43 total touches for 462 all-purpose yards and 6 total touchdowns; 10.74 total yards per play

Rushing

Isaac Tubbs 44 carries for 472 yards and 5 touchdowns; 10.72 yards per carry

Atrel Bryson 36-270-4 TDs; 7.5 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 11-67; 6.09 yards per carry

Powell 31-63-2 TDs; 2.03 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)

Zach Campbell 12-55; 4.58 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 13-44; 3.38 yards per carry

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry

Nathan Jones 1-17

Eddi Gonzalez 4-16; 4.0 yards per carry

A.T. Bryson 2-3

Grady Gaunt 1-2

Aaron Seabolt 1-0

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 23.8 points per game

Running Game Totals: 163 carries, 1,038 yards, 11 TDs; 6.368 team yards per carry; 207.6 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 212 plays, 1,433 yards, 15 TDs; 6.759 yards per play; 286.6 yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 10 catches, 150 yards and 3 touchdowns; 15 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 3-90; 30 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 3-40; 13.33 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD

Isaac Tubbs 1-30

Nathan Jones 1-8

Cisneros 1-(-4)

Gonzalez 1-(-3)

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 36 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown

Atrel Bryson 32 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions

Hector Espinoza 29 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 forced fumble

Dalton Denney 23 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Aaron Seabolt 19 tackles, 1 TFL

Nathan Jones 17 tackles

Sage Fox 15 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks

Caden Powell 14 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 sack

Ryan Walters 12 tackles, 6 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FR

Matt Zurline 12 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF

A.T. Bryson 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

Andre Ford 8 tackles, 2 TFLs

Ty Newcomb 5 tackles

Tyson Miller 5 tackles, 1 TFL

Zach Campbell 4 tackles

David DeLeon 3 tackles

Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles

Porter Hensley 3 tackles

Ben Foster 3 tackles

Trey Newcomb 2 tackles

Tavious Jennings 1 tackle

Bradon Snider 1 tackle

Trey Bennett 1 tackle

Javion Hill 1 tackle

Hudson Powell 1 tackle

Reid Butcher 1 tackle

Andrew Roque 1 tackle

Clinton's defense: 19 points per game against

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 9 turnovers (7 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries) in 5 games.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 17-for-17 on P.A.Ts; 9 touchbacks

Punting

Atrel Bryson 14 punts for 456 yards; 32.5-yard average

Caden Powell 3-94; 31.3-yard average

Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Tubbs 5 returns, 181 yards, one touchdowns; 36.2-yard average

Seabolt 9-145; 16.1-yard average

Jones 1-19

Eddi Gonzalez 1-17

Antonio Ceniceros 1-10

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 4 returns for 48 yards; 12-yard average