Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Eight Games)

Passing
Caden Powell 30-for-73 for 535 yards, 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions; 17.83 yards per completion; 121 total plays responsible for for 674 total yards and 7 total touchdowns; 5.57 yards per play
Atrel Bryson 2-for-2 for 62 yards, 1 touchdown; 67 total touches for 988 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns; 14.74 total yards per play
Rushing
Atrel Bryson 58 carries for 750 yards 12 touchdowns; 12.93 yards per carry
Isaac Tubbs 75-691-8 TDs; 9.21 yards per carry; 82 total touches for 910 all-purpose yards and 9 total TDs; 11.09 total yards per play
Tubbs/Bryson account for 133 carries for 1,449 yards and 20 TDS; 10.89 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 17-148-2 TDs; 8.71 yards per carry
Powell 48-139-2 TDs; 2.89 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)
Tavious Jennings 19-114; 6 yards per carry
Zach Campbell 14-73; 5.21 yards per carry
(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry
Eddi Gonzalez 7-23-1 TD
A.T. Bryson 6-21
Nathan Jones 1-17
Dalton Denney 3-4
Grady Gaunt 1-2
Aaron Seabolt 1-0
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 28.75 points per game
Running Game Totals: 257 carries, 2,011 yards, 25 TDs; 7.82 team yards per carry; 251.375 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 332 plays, 2,613 yards, 31 TDs; 7.87 yards per play; 326.625 yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 12 catches, 229 yards and 3 touchdowns; 19.08 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 8-118; 14.75 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 4-108; 27 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD
Isaac Tubbs 2-38
Matt Zurline 1-13-1 TD
Eddi Gonzalez 1-8-1 TD
Nathan Jones 1-8
Cisneros 1-(-4)
Gonzalez 1-(-3)
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown
Hector Espinoza 54 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 FF, 1 FR
Atrel Bryson 49 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions
Caden Powell 35 tackles, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR
Aaron Seabolt 32 tackles, 1 TFL
Dalton Denney 32 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FRs
Nathan Jones 25 tackles, 2 INTs
Ryan Walters 21 tackles, 8 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR
Sage Fox 20 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks
A.T. Bryson 17 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs
Andre Ford 15 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 FF
Matt Zurline 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF
(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
Ty Newcomb 8 tackles
Tyson Miller 7 tackles, 1 TFL
Javion Hill 6 tackles
David DeLeon 6 tackles, 1 FR
Bradon Snider 5 tackles
Zach Campbell 4 tackles
(Two Games) Tason Turney 4 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles
Porter Hensley 3 tackles
Ben Foster 3 tackles
Trey Newcomb 3 tackles
Trey Bennett 3 tackles
Reid Butcher 2 tackles
Tavious Jennings 2 tackles
Andrew Sewell 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Andrew Roque 1 tackle, 1 TFL
Hudson Powell 1 tackle
Caleb Edwards 1 tackle
Nick O'Neale 1 tackle
Chaz Rivers 1 tackle
Clinton's defense: 18.625 points per game against
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 18 turnovers (10 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries) in 8 games.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 32-for-33 on P.A.Ts; 16 touchbacks
Punting
Atrel Bryson 20 punts for 657 yards; 32.8-yard average
Caden Powell 7-182; 26-yard average
Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Seabolt 11 returns 210 yards; 19-yard average
Tubbs 5-181-1 TD; 36.2-yard average
Jones 3-95; 31.667
Atrel Bryson 1-19
Eddi Gonzalez 1-17
Denney 1-13
Antonio Ceniceros 1-10
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 6 returns for 73 yards; 12.1-yard average
Seabolt 3-24