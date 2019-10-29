Clinton Football 2019 Stats (Eight Games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 30-for-73 for 535 yards, 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions; 17.83 yards per completion; 121 total plays responsible for for 674 total yards and 7 total touchdowns; 5.57 yards per play

Atrel Bryson 2-for-2 for 62 yards, 1 touchdown; 67 total touches for 988 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns; 14.74 total yards per play

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 58 carries for 750 yards 12 touchdowns; 12.93 yards per carry

Isaac Tubbs 75-691-8 TDs; 9.21 yards per carry; 82 total touches for 910 all-purpose yards and 9 total TDs; 11.09 total yards per play

Tubbs/Bryson account for 133 carries for 1,449 yards and 20 TDS; 10.89 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 17-148-2 TDs; 8.71 yards per carry

Powell 48-139-2 TDs; 2.89 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)

Tavious Jennings 19-114; 6 yards per carry

Zach Campbell 14-73; 5.21 yards per carry

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry

Eddi Gonzalez 7-23-1 TD

A.T. Bryson 6-21

Nathan Jones 1-17

Dalton Denney 3-4

Grady Gaunt 1-2

Aaron Seabolt 1-0

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 28.75 points per game

Running Game Totals: 257 carries, 2,011 yards, 25 TDs; 7.82 team yards per carry; 251.375 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 332 plays, 2,613 yards, 31 TDs; 7.87 yards per play; 326.625 yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 12 catches, 229 yards and 3 touchdowns; 19.08 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 8-118; 14.75 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 4-108; 27 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD

Isaac Tubbs 2-38

Matt Zurline 1-13-1 TD

Eddi Gonzalez 1-8-1 TD

Nathan Jones 1-8

Cisneros 1-(-4)

Gonzalez 1-(-3)

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown

Hector Espinoza 54 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 FF, 1 FR

Atrel Bryson 49 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions

Caden Powell 35 tackles, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR

Aaron Seabolt 32 tackles, 1 TFL

Dalton Denney 32 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FRs

Nathan Jones 25 tackles, 2 INTs

Ryan Walters 21 tackles, 8 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Sage Fox 20 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks

A.T. Bryson 17 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs

Andre Ford 15 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 FF

Matt Zurline 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

Ty Newcomb 8 tackles

Tyson Miller 7 tackles, 1 TFL

Javion Hill 6 tackles

David DeLeon 6 tackles, 1 FR

Bradon Snider 5 tackles

Zach Campbell 4 tackles

(Two Games) Tason Turney 4 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles

Porter Hensley 3 tackles

Ben Foster 3 tackles

Trey Newcomb 3 tackles

Trey Bennett 3 tackles

Reid Butcher 2 tackles

Tavious Jennings 2 tackles

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Andrew Roque 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Hudson Powell 1 tackle

Caleb Edwards 1 tackle

Nick O'Neale 1 tackle

Chaz Rivers 1 tackle

Clinton's defense: 18.625 points per game against

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 18 turnovers (10 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries) in 8 games.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 32-for-33 on P.A.Ts; 16 touchbacks

Punting

Atrel Bryson 20 punts for 657 yards; 32.8-yard average

Caden Powell 7-182; 26-yard average

Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Seabolt 11 returns 210 yards; 19-yard average

Tubbs 5-181-1 TD; 36.2-yard average

Jones 3-95; 31.667

Atrel Bryson 1-19

Eddi Gonzalez 1-17

Denney 1-13

Antonio Ceniceros 1-10

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 6 returns for 73 yards; 12.1-yard average

Seabolt 3-24