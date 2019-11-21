Clinton Football 2019 Stats (11 Games, Playoffs Included)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Caden Powell 53-for-127 for 745 yards, 5 touchdowns and 8 interceptions; 14.05 yards per completion; 181 total plays responsible for, for 966 total yards and 10 total touchdowns; 5.33 yards per play

Atrel Bryson 3-for-5 for 99 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 85 total touches for 1,161 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns; 13.65 total yards per play

Rushing

Isaac Tubbs 97 carries, 848 yards 8 touchdowns; 8.74 yards per carry; 104 total touches for 1,067 all-purpose yards and 9 total TDs; 10.26 total yards per play

Atrel Bryson 69-829-12 TDs; 12.01 yards per carry

Tubbs/Bryson account for 166 carries for 1,677 yards and 20 TDS; 10.1 yards per carry

Powell 83-289-5 TDs; 3.48 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)

Tyson Miller 24-178-2 TDs; 7.41 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 20-118-1 TD; 5.9 yards per carry

Zach Campbell 14-73; 5.21 yards per carry

Eddi Gonzalez 14-53-1 TD; 3.78 yards per carry

(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry

A.T. Bryson 8-29

Nathan Jones 1-17

Dalton Denney 5-8

Grady Gaunt 1-2

Aaron Seabolt 4-(-11)

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 23.54 points per game

Running Game Totals: 349 carries, 2,444 yards, 29 TDs; 7.0 team yards per carry; 222.18 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 481 plays, 3,288 yards, 33 TDs; 6.83 yards per play; 298.90 yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 15 catches, 265 yards and 3 touchdowns; 17.667 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 19-222; 11.68 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 7-159; 22.71 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD

Isaac Tubbs 2-38

Aaron Seabolt 4-32

Nathan Jones 2-18

Matt Zurline 1-13-1 TD

Eddi Gonzalez 2-5-1 TD

Cisneros 2-2

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 87 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown

Hector Espinoza 80 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 FFs, 1 FR

Atrel Bryson 66 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions

Caden Powell 48 tackles, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR

Dalton Denney 46 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 3 FRs

Aaron Seabolt 44 tackles, 3 TFLs

Nathan Jones 35 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs

Ryan Walters 29 tackles, 11 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Sage Fox 23 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks

A.T. Bryson 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FF

Andre Ford 19 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF

Matt Zurline 15 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF

(Four Games) Zade Cisneros 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

David DeLeon 10 tackles, 1 FR

Ty Newcomb 10 tackles, 1 FF

(Five Games) Tason Turney 9 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack

Zach Campbell 7 tackles

Tyson Miller 7 tackles, 1 TFL

Javion Hill 7 tackles

Reid Butcher 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sack, 1 FF

Bradon Snider 5 tackles

Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles

Porter Hensley 3 tackles

Ben Foster 3 tackles

Trey Newcomb 3 tackles

Trey Bennett 3 tackles

Tavious Jennings 2 tackles

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Andrew Roque 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Hudson Powell 1 tackle

Caleb Edwards 1 tackle

Nick O'Neale 1 tackle

Chaz Rivers 1 tackle

Clinton's defense: 20.54 points per game against

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 19 turnovers (10 interceptions, 9 fumble recoveries) in 11 games.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on FGs, 42-yarder; 34-for-35 on P.A.Ts; 18 touchbacks

Punting

Atrel Bryson 20 punts for 657 yards; 32.8-yard average

Caden Powell 19-614; 32.3-yard average

Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Seabolt 16 returns 286 yards; 17.8-yard average

Tubbs 5-181-1 TD; 36.2-yard average

Jones 3-95; 31.667

Atrel Bryson 2-60

Eddi Gonzalez 3-37

Denney 1-13

Antonio Ceniceros 1-10

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 8 returns for 91 yards; 11.3-yard average

Seabolt 5-35