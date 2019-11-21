Clinton Football 2019 Stats (11 Games, Playoffs Included)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Passing
Caden Powell 53-for-127 for 745 yards, 5 touchdowns and 8 interceptions; 14.05 yards per completion; 181 total plays responsible for, for 966 total yards and 10 total touchdowns; 5.33 yards per play
Atrel Bryson 3-for-5 for 99 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 85 total touches for 1,161 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns; 13.65 total yards per play
Rushing
Isaac Tubbs 97 carries, 848 yards 8 touchdowns; 8.74 yards per carry; 104 total touches for 1,067 all-purpose yards and 9 total TDs; 10.26 total yards per play
Atrel Bryson 69-829-12 TDs; 12.01 yards per carry
Tubbs/Bryson account for 166 carries for 1,677 yards and 20 TDS; 10.1 yards per carry
Powell 83-289-5 TDs; 3.48 yards per carry (sacks included as rushes and lost rushing yards)
Tyson Miller 24-178-2 TDs; 7.41 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 20-118-1 TD; 5.9 yards per carry
Zach Campbell 14-73; 5.21 yards per carry
Eddi Gonzalez 14-53-1 TD; 3.78 yards per carry
(Three Games) Zade Cisneros 7-29; 4.1 yards per carry
A.T. Bryson 8-29
Nathan Jones 1-17
Dalton Denney 5-8
Grady Gaunt 1-2
Aaron Seabolt 4-(-11)
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 23.54 points per game
Running Game Totals: 349 carries, 2,444 yards, 29 TDs; 7.0 team yards per carry; 222.18 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 481 plays, 3,288 yards, 33 TDs; 6.83 yards per play; 298.90 yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 15 catches, 265 yards and 3 touchdowns; 17.667 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 19-222; 11.68 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 7-159; 22.71 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 1-82-1 TD
Isaac Tubbs 2-38
Aaron Seabolt 4-32
Nathan Jones 2-18
Matt Zurline 1-13-1 TD
Eddi Gonzalez 2-5-1 TD
Cisneros 2-2
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 87 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown
Hector Espinoza 80 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 FFs, 1 FR
Atrel Bryson 66 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions
Caden Powell 48 tackles, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR
Dalton Denney 46 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 3 FRs
Aaron Seabolt 44 tackles, 3 TFLs
Nathan Jones 35 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs
Ryan Walters 29 tackles, 11 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Sage Fox 23 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks
A.T. Bryson 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FF
Andre Ford 19 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF
Matt Zurline 15 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FF
(Four Games) Zade Cisneros 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
David DeLeon 10 tackles, 1 FR
Ty Newcomb 10 tackles, 1 FF
(Five Games) Tason Turney 9 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack
Zach Campbell 7 tackles
Tyson Miller 7 tackles, 1 TFL
Javion Hill 7 tackles
Reid Butcher 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sack, 1 FF
Bradon Snider 5 tackles
Sammy Standingwater 3 tackles
Porter Hensley 3 tackles
Ben Foster 3 tackles
Trey Newcomb 3 tackles
Trey Bennett 3 tackles
Tavious Jennings 2 tackles
Andrew Sewell 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Andrew Roque 1 tackle, 1 TFL
Hudson Powell 1 tackle
Caleb Edwards 1 tackle
Nick O'Neale 1 tackle
Chaz Rivers 1 tackle
Clinton's defense: 20.54 points per game against
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 19 turnovers (10 interceptions, 9 fumble recoveries) in 11 games.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on FGs, 42-yarder; 34-for-35 on P.A.Ts; 18 touchbacks
Punting
Atrel Bryson 20 punts for 657 yards; 32.8-yard average
Caden Powell 19-614; 32.3-yard average
Zade Cisneros 1-19; 19-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Seabolt 16 returns 286 yards; 17.8-yard average
Tubbs 5-181-1 TD; 36.2-yard average
Jones 3-95; 31.667
Atrel Bryson 2-60
Eddi Gonzalez 3-37
Denney 1-13
Antonio Ceniceros 1-10
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 8 returns for 91 yards; 11.3-yard average
Seabolt 5-35