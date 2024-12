After the first day open for filing to run for school board seats across Custer County, the only candidates are: for Clinton, incumbent John C. Coleman; and for Arapaho-Butler, incumbent Adam S. Richardson.

Any additional filings will be accepted at the Custer County Election Board located at 633 N. 6th St., Clinton from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Wednesday and must be completed when submitted.

