NEWS ALERT - Overpass construction

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a statement indicating all lanes of east and westbound Interstate 40 will be closed at U.S. Highway 183 (mile marker 66) in Clinton from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. tomorrow as part of an ongoing bridge project in the area. Traffic will be detoured onto the I-40 off-ramps to US-183 and then back onto I-40. Drivers should use extra caution in the area and expect delays.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com