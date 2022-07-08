NEWS ALERT - Friday Afternoon Wreck (7-8-2022)

A two-car collision involving a police car and an SUV occurred before 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Gary Boulevard and 10th Street. The patrol car had one officer inside and the other vehicle contained two adults and two infants in car seats. Authorities at the scene said there did not appear to be any significant injuries and nobody was believed to need transportation to the hospital.

