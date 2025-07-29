NEWS ALERT - Election Filing Update 7-29-2025

The second day to file for candidacy in the election that will determine Clinton’s City Councilmen for Wards 1 and 3 has come to a close, with no additional filings.

A race for Ward 3 developed Monday afternoon. Erin Adams and Tony Paradis have officially submitted their applications for candidacy. Stormie Hill, who currently represents Ward 3, will not be running for re-election.

Currently, there have not been any filings for Ward 1. Incumbent Ernesto Villanueva has stated that he intends to run for the seat again, however.

The filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30.

