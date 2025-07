A race has developed at the conclusion of the first filing day for the upcoming election for the Clinton City Council. Tony Paradis has entered the election for Ward 3, and will be running against current contender Erin Adams. Two days of the filing period remain.

Currently, no candidate has officially filed to represent Ward 1. Incumbent Ernesto Villanueva said he intends to run again.

