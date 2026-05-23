Main headlines for the Weekend CDN

Here's your preview of the Weekend paper

- Transfer station could reopen here

- Memorial Day observance set

- CEO settlement terms listed

- New Troop H Headquarters getting closer to completion

- Clinton alumnus enjoying coaching college softball

- Full obituary for Jonathan Bartel, Paul Mitchell “Mitch” Huber

- Notice of death and services for Joella Kay Tabor-Hamm

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com