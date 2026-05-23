Main headlines for the Weekend CDN

Saturday, May 23, 2026
Here's your preview of the Weekend paper
- Transfer station could reopen here
- Memorial Day observance set
- CEO settlement terms listed
- New Troop H Headquarters getting closer to completion
- Clinton alumnus enjoying coaching college softball
- Full obituary for Jonathan Bartel, Paul Mitchell “Mitch” Huber
- Notice of death and services for Joella Kay Tabor-Hamm
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
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