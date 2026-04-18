Main headlines for the Weekend CDN

Saturday, April 18, 2026
Here's your preview of the Weekend paper
- VFW post renamed for Clinton native
- BF-DC Schools facing changes
- Wrecks produce two sets of injuries
- Memories of surviving state’s deadliest storm
- Soccer senior looking to dive into world of psychology
- Senior athlete enjoying new experience with tennis
- Full obituary for Marciea N. Driver, Rose Mary Long
- Notice of death for Kyle Manuell Wiles, Olan Dwain Langley
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
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