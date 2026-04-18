Main headlines for the Weekend CDN

Here's your preview of the Weekend paper

- VFW post renamed for Clinton native

- BF-DC Schools facing changes

- Wrecks produce two sets of injuries

- Memories of surviving state’s deadliest storm

- Soccer senior looking to dive into world of psychology

- Senior athlete enjoying new experience with tennis

- Full obituary for Marciea N. Driver, Rose Mary Long

- Notice of death for Kyle Manuell Wiles, Olan Dwain Langley

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

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