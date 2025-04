Here's your preview for the weekend paper

- Happy Easter!

- Midtown Inn property bid accepted

- Doctors are being contacted

- Seniors get Reality Check

- Markers are gussied up

- Lady Reds takes first in conference tourney

- Clinton Reds baseball walks off Terriers

- Powell earns top-play

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com