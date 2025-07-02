Main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's your preview of Tomorrow's CDN

- No Kings Protest will be Friday

- Johnston nominated for award

- Heather Appel and Friends to headline Friday concert

- Moore’s law goes into effect

- Recent graduate to join medical field after college

- Former soccer player to cherish relationships forged

- Full obituary for Mary Truanne Gritts, Victor Edwin Tisher, Thomas Dewayne Trout

- INSERTS: Homeland, Atwoods

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com