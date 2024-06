Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Hospital opts for new billing company

- Smith launches AI program to assist home health nurses

- Cruz to perform at Levitt Concert Series Friday night

- Clinton invited to third straight all-star game

- Notice of death and services for Troy Steward Barrick

- INSERTS: Homeland, Atwoods, Elk Supply

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com