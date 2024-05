Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Lt. Gov. talks about workforce

- ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ to be May 11

- Meeting established to talk about Rt. 66 development ideas

- CHS track sends multiple athletes to state

- Clinton High baseball ends season in playoffs

- Notice of death and services for Duane Edward Kauk

- INSERTS: Elk Supply, Homeland

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com