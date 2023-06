Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Large pot bust made in I-40 stop

- Horses, Eastside Academy kids come together for riding fun

- Edgar Cruz is headliner for second Levitt Amp Concert

- Reds fall in home contest with Elk City

- INSERTS: Elk Supply Ace, Atwoods

- Local, national, state news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app