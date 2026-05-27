Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper
- Injuries suffered in Friday wreck
- Sheriff talks about jail improvements
- CPS feeding kids again this summer
- Systems in place to gauge teacher retainment at CPS
- Clinton soccer teams looking to build for future
- Full obituary for Jonathan Bartel, Juan Fernando Martinez
- Notice of death and services for Loretta Faye Chenault
- INSERTS: Homeland
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
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