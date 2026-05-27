Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- Injuries suffered in Friday wreck

- Sheriff talks about jail improvements

- CPS feeding kids again this summer

- Systems in place to gauge teacher retainment at CPS

- Clinton soccer teams looking to build for future

- Full obituary for Jonathan Bartel, Juan Fernando Martinez

- Notice of death and services for Loretta Faye Chenault

- INSERTS: Homeland

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com