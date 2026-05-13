Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- What to do with an extra school site?

- Three veterans honored with Quilt of Valor

- Update given on welcome sign project

- Missing man found to be safe

- Lady Reds golf finishes seventh in state tourney

- CBA girls’ golfer records top-10 finish at state

- Full obituary for Lee Jay Elder

- Notice of death and services for Leslie Luvern Dilocker

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com