Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper
- What to do with an extra school site?
- Three veterans honored with Quilt of Valor
- Update given on welcome sign project
- Missing man found to be safe
- Lady Reds golf finishes seventh in state tourney
- CBA girls’ golfer records top-10 finish at state
- Full obituary for Lee Jay Elder
- Notice of death and services for Leslie Luvern Dilocker
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com