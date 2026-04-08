Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- Butler man injured in explosion

- ‘Dial M for Murder’ coming to Southwest Playhouse’s stage

- Clinton Classic taking shape

- County race will be June 16

- Clinton Reds baseball grounds Weatherford

- Full obituary for Donovan Hale Williams, Elvira (Vera) Griffith, Ignacio “Jack” Flores Rios

- Notice of death and services for Mark Dwayne Randol

- INSERTS: Atwoods

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com