Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper
- Butler man injured in explosion
- ‘Dial M for Murder’ coming to Southwest Playhouse’s stage
- Clinton Classic taking shape
- County race will be June 16
- Clinton Reds baseball grounds Weatherford
- Full obituary for Donovan Hale Williams, Elvira (Vera) Griffith, Ignacio “Jack” Flores Rios
- Notice of death and services for Mark Dwayne Randol
- INSERTS: Atwoods
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
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