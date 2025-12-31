Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- No Thursday CDN due to the holiday

- New Year’s resolutions for Clinton citizens ...

- Use tax impact for City of Clinton

- Custer 4-H hosts workshop

- First half of county property taxes are due today

- Senior Clinton hooper looks to build structures

- Full obituary for Lois Nadine Graft Shreve, Kyra (YaYa) Zane Marie Rutledge

