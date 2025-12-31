Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper
- No Thursday CDN due to the holiday
- New Year’s resolutions for Clinton citizens ...
- Use tax impact for City of Clinton
- Custer 4-H hosts workshop
- First half of county property taxes are due today
- Senior Clinton hooper looks to build structures
- Full obituary for Lois Nadine Graft Shreve, Kyra (YaYa) Zane Marie Rutledge
