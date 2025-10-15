Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- Howl-O-Ween event to help dog pound

- A-B set to host carnival fundraiser

- Auto burglaries hit certain areas

- County urges winter safety

- Clinton football looks to unwheel the Boomers

- Clinton volleyball wraps season up in first round

- Full obituary for Juanita Eeds, Scott Michael Kesterson, Matilde “Frank” Francisco Santos Sr.

- Notice of death and services for Kris Carol Martinez, Vonnie Williams, Norma Jean Vogt

- INSERTS: Homeland

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com