Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper
- Search still underway for student
- Domestic case leads to charges
- Smith retiring from museum
- Kids getting into school lunch event
- Lady Reds softball accomplishes goals during season
- Bridgeman wins weekly football picks contest
- Local high school teams prepare for playoffs
- Full obituary for Roger Keith Snider
- INSERTS: Atwoods, Homeland
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com