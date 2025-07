Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- Deadline looms for hospital sale

- Race develops for Ward 3 post

- Nance procedures detailed for start

- South helps home dreams come true

- Arapaho’s Southall plays in Sooner State Games

- Notice of death and services for Rose Gilbert

- INSERTS: Atwoods, Homeland

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com